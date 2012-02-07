Beady Eye's Liam Gallagher Says He'd Rather Still Be in Oasis

Former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher -- now the frontman of Beady Eye -- told Live Magazine that he'd rather be in Oasis.

Gallagher, who is working on a new Beady Eye album at the moment, says people have the wrong idea if they think he's anti-Oasis.

"If people think I'm going to be happy about the Oasis split, then they’re wrong," he said. "Even though I love Beady Eye, I’d prefer to still be in Oasis, because that was my thing. Oasis was my life."

He added that, although he misses his old band, he doesn't miss the huge venues where they typically played; in fact, he prefers Beady Eye's smaller shows.

"It’s been great doing all these little shows, going back to square one. It's good to see the crowd and hear them. Long may that continue. Big gigs are soulless masses of people – I'm glad I've done them, but I don’t miss them. I’ve got nothing to prove anyway."