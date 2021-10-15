Become a six-string god this Rocktober with $80 off an annual Guitar Tricks online guitar lessons subscription

The world of online guitar lessons is fast becoming a highly competitive one, with a slew of virtual teachers all vying for your hard-earned cash. However, there is one that stands out from the crowd - Guitar Tricks. Often hailed as the original pioneer of the online lesson - starting way back in 1998! - they sure know a thing or two about teaching guitar. For a very limited time, Guitar Tricks are offering an annual membership for only $99 - that’s a saving of $80!

We truly live in an age of information, and there really has never been a better time to learn an instrument - especially with so much great content online for free. That said, it can be challenging to separate the great from the mediocre, with so much out there. That’s where Guitar Tricks come in. This historic learning platform has used its many years in the field to hone its craft and develop a system of teaching that guarantees results. Available for absolute beginners looking to take their first steps into the wide world of guitar or experienced players looking to up their game, Guitar Tricks has over 11,000 videos on their database, as well as 900+ songs for you to sink your teeth into. Featured tracks include rock n roll royalty, such as AC/DC, The Beatles, ZZ Top, Creedence Clearwater Revival and Eric Clapton, to name a few. So no matter what type of guitarist you want to be, you’re sure to find lessons tailored to your playing style.

If you fancy taking advantage of this epic deal and taking your guitar playing to the next level, don’t hang about, as this promotion ends on 20 October. Want to know more about Guitar Tricks? Well, read our full Guitar Tricks review to find out exactly what we thought of this online learning platform.

