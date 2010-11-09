Behemoth Guitarist Gives Update on His Battle with Leukemia

Behemoth frontman Nergal, who was recently diagnosed with leukemia, has issued an optimistic statement from the hospital in Poland where he's been undergoing treatment for the past three months.

"Hello, everyone! I'm still in the hospital but in quite a good shape so I write to let you know about my health and the further stages of treatment. I've been through four planned chemotherapies and have stayed in hospital for over three months now. I've gone through the whole therapy smoothly, though I also had a couple of difficult moments. All this means I have finished the stage of pharmacological treatment and I am about to start the irradiation and then the marrow transplant.

"Yes, we've found a donor! Having searched for months, the foundation has found a person whose genotype is identical to mine. It would have been difficult to achieve if it wasn't for the support of so many people. Most of all, I want to express my admiration for Dorota - my wonderful and devoted fiancée. She did everything she could to help me and many other people, regardless of adversities and comments which were often unfair. Your help is invaluable! Thank you! I love you.

"On behalf of me and all other people ill I thank everyone who registered in the bone marrow bank regardless of origin, skin colour or religion. The concerts for charity have been organized all over the world and people of show business, bands and, most of all, the fans got deeply involved. You are beyond great! One of you made my transplant possible, but remember, your attitude may save many others in need. So I appeal to everyone: don't stop the madness! The march for victory continues! Horns up!"

In Behemoth news:

The third and final teaser for Evangelia Heretika, the forthcoming DVD from Behemoth, can be viewed below. The DVD includes 3 discs featuring: two full shows (live in Paris 2008 and Live in Warsaw 2009), every Behemoth music video ever made, Evangelion tour documentary featuring band interviews plus tons of backstage footage; a total of over 5 hours of material plus a bonus Live in Warsaw audio CD. Evangelia Heretika becomes available this Friday, November 5th on Nuclear Blast in Europe and Mystic in Poland. In North America, it will be released under Metal Blade banner on November 9th.