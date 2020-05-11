Behold Mark Morton's impeccable fingerstyle technique in this enrapturing playthrough of The Fight

Ether - Mark Morton's latest solo EP - may be a side project, but it showcases some of the guitarist's best work. Morton isn't often given the chance to flex his acoustic guitar capabilities while shredding in Lamb of God, as he instead opts for electric guitars running through amps pushed to smoldering high gain.

After delivering a Guitar World exclusive playthrough of All I Had To Lose - also taken from Ether - Morton filmed another exclusive performance. This time: The Fight.

Morton traverses the fretboard with effortless ease, delivering nimble lead runs that beautifully intersperse the underlying rhythmic fingerstyle playing.

Mark Morton's latest EP Ether is available now via Rise Records.