Watch Lamb of God's Mark Morton play fingerstyle acoustic in this exclusive All I Had To Lose performance

The heavy metal guitarist ditches the amp gain and puts on an enthralling display of acoustic wizardry

You may listen to Mark Morton's fiery electric guitar work in Lamb of God and be surprised to find out the six-stringer is also quite the acoustic aficionado. 

The man himself recently stopped by the Guitar World video studio to deliver a playthrough of All I Had To Lose, taken from his 2020 solo EP, Ether. The track showcases the guitarists softer side, as he trades gain-driven riffs for super-precise and emotive fingerstyle tapping.

"This EP is not entirely acoustic but each song has a pretty strong acoustic component," Morton says.

"I wrote the music before I wrote the lyrics - that's usually how I write. My working title for this piece of music was called Pretty One because I think it's... pretty."

Who knew the man behind some of metal's most dark and powerful riffs had such a delicate side?

Mark Morton's latest EP Ether is available now via Rise Records.