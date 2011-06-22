Bela Fleck and The Flecktones Announce North American Tour

Bela Fleck and the Flecktones have announced a summer tour of North America. It includes four major jazz festivals in Canada: Saskatchewan, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.

On May 17, the band -- Bela Fleck (banjo), Howard Levy (piano/harmonica), Victor Wooten (bass) and Roy "Futureman" Wooten (percussion/Drumitar) -- released Rocket Science, a reunion album that marks their first recording together in 20 years. It went to No. 1 on Billboard's Jazz Chart, Soundscan's Jazz Chart, and iTune's Jazz Chart.

Rolling Stone said Rocket Science "finds the Grammy Award-winning group still in fine progressive form."

Bela Fleck and the Flecktones tour dates: