Bela Fleck and The Flecktones Announce North American Tour

Bela Fleck and the Flecktones have announced a summer tour of North America. It includes four major jazz festivals in Canada: Saskatchewan, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.
On May 17, the band -- Bela Fleck (banjo), Howard Levy (piano/harmonica), Victor Wooten (bass) and Roy "Futureman" Wooten (percussion/Drumitar) -- released Rocket Science, a reunion album that marks their first recording together in 20 years. It went to No. 1 on Billboard's Jazz Chart, Soundscan's Jazz Chart, and iTune's Jazz Chart.
Rolling Stone said Rocket Science "finds the Grammy Award-winning group still in fine progressive form."
Bela Fleck and the Flecktones tour dates:
- 6/28 - Saskatoon, CAN - Saskatchewan Jazz Festival
- 6/30 - Toronto, CAN - Toronto Jazz Festival
- 7/2 - Ottawa, CAN - Ottawa Jazz Festival
- 7/3 - Montreal, CAN - Montreal Jazz Festival
- 7/7 - Baltimore, MD - Ram's Head Live
- 7/8 - Lowell, MA - Boarding House Park
- 7/9 - Newport, RI - Newport Yachting Center
- 7/10 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap
- 7/21 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre
- 7/22 - Kansas City, MO - Crossroads
- 7/23 - Wichita, KS - Orpheum Theater
- 7/24 - Littleton, CO - Denver Botanical Gardens at Chatfield
- 7/27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Red Butte Garden
- 7/28 - Sun Valley, ID - Sun Valley Pavilion
- 7/30 - Woodinville, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle
- 7/31 - Portland, OR - Oregon Zoo Amphitheater
- 8/3 - Apple Valley, MN - Zoo Amphitheater
- 8/4 - Washburn, WI - Big Top Chatauqua
- 8/5 - Grand Rapids, MI - Meijer Gardens
- 8/6 - Kettering, OH - Fraze Pavilion
- 8/7 - Charlottesville, VA - Charlottesville Pavilion
- 8/9 - Columbus, OH - LC Pavilion
- 8/11 - Asheville, NC - The Biltmore Estate
- 8/12 - Atlanta, GA - Chastain Park Amphitheater
- 8/13 - Portsmouth, VA - Teles Wireless Pavilion
- 8/14 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
- 8/26 - Windsor, CT - Summerwind
- 8/27 - Portland, ME - State Theater
- 8/28 - New York, NY - Governor's Island
- 9/2 - Binghamton, NY - Binghamton University
- 9/3 - High Mount, NY - Belleayre Music Festival
- 9/4 - Orkney Springs, VA - Shenandoah Valley Music Festival