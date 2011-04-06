Ben Waters to Release Ian Stewart Tribute Album

Ben Waters new album, Boogie 4 Stu, is a tribute to pianist Ian Stewart, a founding member of the Rolling Stones who went on to serve as their long-term road manager, this album will be released on April 19, 2011, to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Stewart's passing. Sales from Boogie 4 Stu will benefit the British Heart Foundation.

Boogie 4 Stu, mixed by Glynn Johns, was created and produced by pianist Ben Waters, a member The A, B, C & D of Boogie Woogie, which also features Charlie Watts. Initially planned by Waters as a solo album, Boogie 4 Stu soon took on a life of its own. The album highlight for many will be the version of Bob Dylan’s "Watchin' The River Flow,” which features Mick Jagger on vocals & harmonica, Keith Richards on guitar, Charlie Watts on drums, Ronnie Wood on guitar and Bill Wyman on bass. Although all musicians recorded their respective tracks at different times and locations, this song marks the first time Wyman has recorded with his colleagues since 1992. PJ Harvey, who happens to be Waters’ cousin, also contributes to the album, as well as Jools Holland, whose studio the CD was recorded in. The album finishes with the Sam Cooke track “Bring It On Home,” performed by Ian Stewart with Rocket 88 at the Montreux Jazz Festival.

As well as his work with the Rolling Stones, Ian Stewart played with a host of other talents including Led Zeppelin (this album is named after their track "Boogie With Stu"), Howlin’ Wolf, The Yardbirds, his own band Rocket88 and more. Keith Richards said, "Ian Stewart. I'm still working for him. To me the Rolling Stones is his band. Without his knowledge and organization... we'd be nowhere."

“Everyone who is on the Boogie 4 Stu album knew Ian Stewart really well,” says Waters. "Despite this, I felt many music fans needed an introduction to the man and his music. To some he was a roadie that played a bit of piano, to his friends and fans the opposite was true.”

Boogie 4 Stu track listing:

1) Boogie Woogie Stomp (Albert Ammons)

Ben Waters – Piano

2) Rooming House Boogie (Amos Milburn)

Keith Richards – Guitar

Bill Wyman – Bass

Ben Waters – Piano, Vocals

Ady Milward – Drums

Derek Nash – Sax

Clive Ashely – Sax

3) Worried Life Blues (Big Maceo)

Charlie Watts – Drums

Keith Richards – Vocals

Ronnie Wood – Vocals, Guitars

Dave Green – Double Bass

Jools Holland – Hammond Organ

Willy Garnet – Sax

Don Wellor – Sax

Ben Waters – Piano

4) Boogie For Stu (Waters, Holland)

Ben Waters – Piano

Jools Holland – Piano

Dave Green – Double Bass

Charlie Watts – Drums

Willy Garnet – Sax

Don Wellor – Sax

5) Make Me a Pallett On Your Floor (Jimmy Yancey)

Jools Holland – Piano, Vocals

Ben Waters – Hammond Organ

Dave Green – Double Bass

Charlie Watts – Drums

Willy Garnet – Sax

Don Wellor – Sax

Alex Garnet – Baritone Sax

6) Midnight Blues (Trad)

Charlie Watts – Drums

Jools Holland – Piano

Ben Waters – Piano

7) Lonely Avenue (Ray Charles), Recorded on Stu's Piano

PJ Harvey – Vocals

Ben Waters – Piano, Organ

8) Watchin' the River Flow (Bob Dylan)

Keith Richards – Guitar

Mck Jagger – Vocals, Harmonica

Charlie Watts – Drums

Ronnie Wood – Guitar

Bill Wyman – Bass

Ben Waters – Piano

Tom Waters – Alto Sax

Willy Garnet – Sax

Don Wellor – Sax

Alex Garnet – Baritone Sax

Dave Swift – Tambourine

9) Roll 'Em Pete (Big Joe Turner)

Hamish Maxwell – Vocals

Charlie Watts – Drums

Dave Green – Double Bass

Jools Holland – Piano

Ben Waters – Piano

Willy Garnet – Sax

Don Wellor – Sax

Terry Taylor - Guitar

10) Suitcase Blues (Albert Ammonns)

Ben Waters – Piano

11) Bring It On Home to Me (Sam Cooke)

Ian Stewart, Live from Montreux Jazz Festival with Rokcet 88