“Yesterday was one of the craziest days in the life of our business”: Benson Amps narrowly avoids fire that threatened one of its warehouses

By
published

A fire erupted in a building close to where Benson conducts its upholstery and final assembly, and 100 firefighters were called to stop the fire from spreading

Benson Amps' amp collection, and a picture of firefighters attending a fire near the Benson Amps warehouse
(Image credit: Benson Amps / Instagram)

One of Benson Amps’ warehouses was fortunately able to avoid burning down in a fire that erupted in a neighboring building.

The boutique guitar amp and effects pedal specialist shared the news on its Instagram, and was quick to confirm that all of its staff were unharmed.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.