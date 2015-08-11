Best Acoustic Rock Song of All Time Poll: "Lola" Vs. "Maggie May"

There’s no doubt that acoustic songs have played a lead role in in rock and roll.

”LOLA,” THE KINKS

Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneygoround, Part One (1970)

“Lola” is a classic hit by The Kinks, with a story revolving around meeting a beautiful cross dresser, who originally fooled the subject into believing that he was female.

The song was ahead of its time in 1970, and many stations banned it from getting airplay in Australia because of “controversial subject matter.” Another key factor in the censorship of the song came from the BBC, who banned the track because of the product placement (they have a policy against any product placement in songs) of Coca Cola, forcing singer Ray Davies to change the lyrics to “cherry cola” in order to get radio play.

The Kinks are widely recognized by this song (and their monster-hit, “You Really Got Me”), and play it to this day. “Lola"" is also well-loved by the band, because of the controversial subject matter and arrangement of the track.

”MAGGIE MAY,” ROD STEWART

Every Picture Tells a Story (1971)

Poor Rod Stewart, being led on by an older woman… The basis of his 1971 hit “Maggie May,” chronicles the tale based off of Stewart’s first time, and he does it with such feelng.

The song did well commercially, simultaneously being #1 in both the U.K. and the U.S. “Maggie May” was Stewart’s first hit as a solo artist and subsequently launched his career.

A fun fact about this hit acoustic track is that “Maggie May"" was recorded in one session, using two takes. The drummer, Micky Waller, arrived to the studio with drums already set up, but with no cymbals. Waller had to record cymbal crashes and they were overdubbed separately another day.

