Between the Buried And Me to Release New Album in April

North Carolina's revered progressive metal group Between the Buried and Me will release its new album, The Parallax: Hypersleep Dialogues, on April 12, 2011 via Metal Blade Records. The three-song, 30-minute tour de force was recorded at Canada's Metalworks Studios and Rattlebox Studios and was produced/engineered by David Bottrill (Tool, Muse, King Crimson, Dream Theater).
A special landing page for the release has been designed and hosts a six minute edit of the new song "Specular Reflection." The hub, which also allows fans to pre-order The Parallax: Hypersleep Dialogues is now live at this location.
Immediately upon the release of The Parallax: Hypersleep Dialogues, Between the Buried and Me will kick off a full-scale North American headlining tour. Presented by Peter Says Denim in association with Guitar World and MetalSucks.net, the tour will launch on April 15th and feature support from special guests Job For A Cowboy, The Ocean and Cephalic Carnage (on select dates). Tickets are on sale now here. Check below for tour dates.
- April 15 - Farmingdale, NY - The Crazy Donkey *
- April 16 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium (New England Metal & Hardcore Fest)
- April 17 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club *
- April 18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Altar Bar *
- April 19 - Williamsville, NY - Club Infinity *
- April 20 - Montreal, QC - Le National *
- April 21 - Toronto, ONT - Opera House *
- April 22 - Toledo, OH - Headliner's *
- April 23 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot Ballroom *
- April 25 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom *
- April 26 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theatre *
- April 27 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall +
- April 29 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre *
- April 30 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon +
- May 1 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre +
- May 3 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades +
- May 4 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's +
- May 5 - Pomona, CA - Glasshouse Music Hall +
- May 6 - San Diego, CA - Soma +
- May 7 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theatre +
- May 9 - Dallas, TX - The Door *
- May 10 - Tulsa, OK - The Marquee *
- May 11 - Memphis, TN - New Daisy Theatre *
- May 12 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade *
- May 13 - Nashville, TN - Rocketown *
- May 14 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel *
- * = support from Job For A Cowboy and The Ocean
- + = support from Job For A Cowboy, The Ocean and Cephalic Carnage