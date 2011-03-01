Between the Buried And Me to Release New Album in April

North Carolina's revered progressive metal group Between the Buried and Me will release its new album, The Parallax: Hypersleep Dialogues, on April 12, 2011 via Metal Blade Records. The three-song, 30-minute tour de force was recorded at Canada's Metalworks Studios and Rattlebox Studios and was produced/engineered by David Bottrill (Tool, Muse, King Crimson, Dream Theater).

A special landing page for the release has been designed and hosts a six minute edit of the new song "Specular Reflection." The hub, which also allows fans to pre-order The Parallax: Hypersleep Dialogues is now live at this location.

Immediately upon the release of The Parallax: Hypersleep Dialogues, Between the Buried and Me will kick off a full-scale North American headlining tour. Presented by Peter Says Denim in association with Guitar World and MetalSucks.net, the tour will launch on April 15th and feature support from special guests Job For A Cowboy, The Ocean and Cephalic Carnage (on select dates). Tickets are on sale now here. Check below for tour dates.