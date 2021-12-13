Wes Borland's new Big Dumb Face album, Christmas in the Cave of Dagoth, might be the heaviest festive record of the year

Mere weeks after the release of Limp Bizkit's latest album Still Sucks, guitarist Wes Borland has announced the release of Christmas in the Cave of Dagoth, the third album from his Big Dumb Face project.

The LP – the band's third following 2017's Where is Duke Lion? He's Dead... – offers a deeper insight into Borland's diverse guitar playing beyond the Bizkit, as he serves up everything from super-tight harmonized leads (Thundertusk) to acoustic guitar strums (Some People Say) and unrelenting heavy metal riffage (The Possession of Leslie Bibb).

Borland says in a press release: “Mission statement and big dumb plug for my project Big Dumb Face: BDF has always been about being filterless, quickly clever, fast, and most importantly dumb.

“Influenced by death metal, calypso, electronic, Hawaiian music and artists like Negativland, Ween, Mr. Bungle, Secret Chiefs 3, John Zorn, Moist Boys, and Jon Wayne’s Texas Funeral, I’ve always tried to capture the moment while incorporating field recordings and studio work in order to make records in an incredibly short amount of time while maintaining a storyline and world of characters that mostly connects but can also break its own rules.

“Outside of a few previously harvested bits and pieces, most of the 3rd record was made in 3 weeks. My shortest and most inspired time frame yet on an LP… This is my outlet, it’s an auditory cartoon, it’s ridiculous and fun. I hope you all enjoy it as much as I do. Thanks for listening.”

Big Dumb Face was founded by Wes Borland and his brother Scott in 1998. The duo released their debut album Duke Lion Fights the Terror!! three years later in 2001, with Borland's Limp Bizkit bandmate Fred Durst serving as executive producer.

The pair remained active until 2004, when they went on a hiatus that would last 17 years, which ended upon the release of their second album, Where is Duke Lion? He's Dead..., in 2017.

Check out the track list for Christmas in the Cave of Dagoth below.