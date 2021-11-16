Big Thief announce new double album, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You

In recent months, Big Thief have been teasing a new album with an exhilarating collection of singles.

First came the simultaneous release of the swirling Little Things and the stunning ballad Sparrow in August, followed by the classically folky Certainty in September, and the serene Change in October.

Now, the Brooklyn-based band have finally capped the months of speculation and singles with the announcement of Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You, a 20-track double LP.

Double albums are usually a chance for bands to stretch out creatively, a luxury the quartet indulges in – to magnificent effect – on the album's newly released single, Time Escaping. Over ping-ponging, zig-zagging acoustic and electric guitar lines and a hypnotic rhythm, Lenker puts in a captivating vocal performance, highlighted by one of the better choruses she's ever written.

You can check the thrilling song out below.

Produced by the band's drummer, James Krivchenia, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You was recorded in four distinct sessions at four different locations – upstate New York, Topanga Canyon, the Rocky Mountains, and Tucson, Arizona.

For the final, Arizona session, Big Thief were joined by Twain's Mat Davidson, who contributed fiddle and backing vocals to a few of the album's tracks.

After a total of five months recording at the various locales, Big Thief came out of the sessions with a whopping 45 completed songs, which were whittled down to a mere 20 for the final album.

The end result is set for a February 11, 2022 release via 4AD. You can check out the album's cover art and full track list below.

To preorder Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You, head on over to Big Thief's website.

(Image credit: 4AD Records)

Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You:

1. Change

2. Time Escaping

3. Spud Infinity

4. Certainty

5. Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

6. Sparrow

7. Little Things

8. Heavy Bend

9. Flower of Blood

10. Blurred View

11. Red Moon

12. Dried Roses

13. No Reason

14. Wake Me up to Drive

15. Promise Is a Pendulum

16. 12,000 Lines

17. Simulation Swarm

18. Love Love Love

19. The Only Place

20. Blue Lightning