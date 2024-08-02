“Thank you for being my friend, and my brother. I love you Bill”: GoFundMe page launched in the wake of Spiritbox bassist Bill Crook’s passing

A GoFundMe page has been launched to support the family of former Spiritbox bass player, Bill Crook, after his death last week.

Crook was the touring bass player for the band between 2018-2022. He provided backing vocals on the band’s breakthrough album, Eternal Blue, and starred in numerous music videos, including Circle With Me, Blessed Be, and Belcarra.

The page was launched by Crook’s bandmate, Kai Turmann – of post-hardcore outfit A Textbook Tragedy – to support Crook’s mother, Linda, with the costs of a memorial service and other expenses.

“Last week, we lost a beloved friend and family member,” Turmann's post on the fundraising page reads. “Bill and I have been best friends since we were 10 years old. So many people are grieving Bill’s passing, but none more than his wonderful mother, Linda. Bill was Linda’s only child, and she loved him so, so much.”

And so Crook's best friend wants to support Crook's grieving mother.

“While she navigates this unimaginable loss, I’m reaching out to Bill’s large network of friends and loved ones to ask for any donations that can help Linda cover the costs of the memorial, and any other expenses she is incurring during this incredibly difficult time,” Turmann's GoFundMe post continues.

“Every dollar donated will go directly to Linda. This fundraiser has been created with her blessing, as well as her expressed gratitude and love to all of us who loved Bill.”

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by mikestringer (@mikestringer) A photo posted by on

Crook’s role over his four years with Spiritbox cannot be understated in helping the band become one of the biggest breakout stars of the progressive and metalcore scenes in recent years.

Guitarist Mike Stringer hasn't forgotten the impact Crook had during that period.

“Thank you for being my friend, and my brother. I love you Bill,” the guitarist said in an Instagram post.

The metalcore scene has reacted to the news with tender and generous hearts. UK metal heavyweights Architects have contributed $5,000, with contributions also coming from The Ghost Inside, The Midnight's Royce Whittaker, and Dayseeker vocalist Rory Rodriguez.

At the time of writing, nearly double the $20,000 goal has been raised via 416 donations as fans, friends and contemporaries remembers Bill Crook.

Head to GoFundMe to make a donation.