“Thank you for being my friend, and my brother. I love you Bill”: GoFundMe page launched in the wake of Spiritbox bassist Bill Crook’s passing

The former Spiritbox bassist tragically passed away last week, and the metalcore scene has shown its support to Crook’s grieving family, helping cover funeral costs

Spiritbox
(Image credit: Travis Shinn)

A GoFundMe page has been launched to support the family of former Spiritbox bass player, Bill Crook, after his death last week. 

Crook was the touring bass player for the band between 2018-2022. He provided backing vocals on the band’s breakthrough album, Eternal Blue, and starred in numerous music videos, including Circle With Me, Blessed Be, and Belcarra.   

