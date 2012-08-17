Billy Corgan Says Soundgarden, Pavement Reunited "Only to Make Money"

Ever the provocateur, Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan has caused quite a stir with some comments this week regarding the reasons behind the recent Soundgarden and Pavement reunions.

At a press conference this week, Corgan hit out as his fellow rockers for not being up-front with regards to the reason behind their reunions.

"There are those bands that are essentially coming back only to make money," he told Philstar.com, "playing their old albums, and maybe somewhere in the back of their minds they're thinking there might be a future."

He went on, "I am not in that business, obviously. I condemn anybody who’s in that business but doesn’t admit he’s in that business. When Soundgarden came back and they just played their old songs, great. I was a fan of Soundgarden, but call it for what it is. They’re just out there to have one more round at the till; same with Pavement and these other bands."

Meanwhile, Smashing Pumpkins released their latest album, Oceania (buy on itunes), in June.