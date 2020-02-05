Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson denies he snubbed Jimmy Page’s offer to collaborate

The Black Crowes' Rich Robinson has pushed back against claims by former Crowes drummer Steve Gorman that the electric and acoustic guitar player once turned down an invitation from Jimmy Page to write music together.

In his recent book, Hard To Handle: The Life And Death of the Black Crowes, Gorman wrote that after the Black Crowes and Page toured together in the early 2000s, the Zeppelin legend inquired as to whether the band would be interested in collaborating on new music.

According to Gorman, Robinson replied, “No thanks.” Gorman also contends that Page then informed the Crowes’ manager at the time, “I’m driving to Connecticut and I’m going to kill Rich in his home.”

Now, in an interview with Classic Rock, Robinson denied Gorman’s recounting of events.

“Absolutely not true,” Robinson said. “I remember having conversations with Jimmy, telling him: ‘Hey, if you ever wanted to make a record or do anything, I would love to help in any way I can.’ Jimmy’s a brilliant musician, a brilliant person. I loved playing with him.”

He added, “Jimmy Page wants to write songs for me, and I’m gonna say: “You know what, Jimmy? Led Zeppelin was alright, but I’m not gonna do it’? It’s the most absurd thing I’ve heard in my life.”

The Black Crowes will head out on a reunion tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of the band’s debut album, Shake Your Money Maker, beginning in June.