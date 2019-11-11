The Black Crowes will reunite for Shake Your Money Maker 30th anniversary tour

The Black Crowes announced their breakup in 2015, and for the past several years front man Chris Robinson has been busy with his jam band-oriented Chris Robinson Brotherhood while his brother, acoustic and electric guitarist Rich Robinson, has headed up the Magpie Salute.

Now, the formerly estranged siblings have announced a Black Crowes reunion tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of the band’s debut album, Shake Your Money Maker.

The 46-date outing kicks off June 17 in Austin and runs through September 19 in Los Angeles.

Additionally, the reconstituted band is playing an intimate show at New York’s Bowery Ballroom tonight, November 11, and on November 14 at the Troubadour in LA.

According to a report in Rolling Stone, the brothers will be joined by an entirely new Crowes lineup consisting of Earthless guitarist Isiah Mitchell, session bassist Tim LeFebvre, keyboardist Joel Robinow and drummer Ojha.

Said Chris Robinson in a statement, "I'm thrilled and blessed to be playing with my brother celebrating the music we've made and bringing our lives together full circle. Long live rock n' roll and the Black Crowes!"

Added Rich, "First and foremost, I'm really happy to have my brother back in my life. To be able to play music again together and celebrate the first record we made as kids, is a gift. To have these songs stand up after 30 years is something I could've never fathomed."

Back in 2016, Rich Robinson addressed the Crowes' breakup in Guitar World, saying “I truly believe we should have done something better than we did to end – for the fans not for us – even if it was just one final run somewhere. It would have been a far cooler thing to do than to have it just end.”

It appears they’ve found that cooler thing. Let’s hope it’s also not the end, but rather a new beginning.

You can check out the full Black Crowes tour itinerary below.

The Black Crowes Shake Your Money Maker tour:

June 17: Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater

June 19: Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

June 20: Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, Presented by Huntsman

June 23: Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

June 24: Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

June 26: Birmingham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

June 27: Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

June 30: West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds

July 1: Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

July 3: Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

July 4: Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 7: Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheatre

July 8: Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheatre

July 10: Virginia Beach, VA - Veteran United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 11: Washington, DC - Jiffy Lube Live

July 14: Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

July 15: Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 17: Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

July 18: Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 21: Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 22: Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

July 24: Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre

July 25: Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 28: Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

July 29: Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 31: Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 1: Pittsburgh, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

August 13: Minneapolis, MN - Xcel Energy Center

August 15: Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 16: Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

August 18: Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

August 20: Cincinnati, PH - Riverbend Music Center

August 22: Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

August 23: Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 26: Bonner Springs, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

August 28: Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha

August 30: Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 1: Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

September 4: Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheatre

September 5: Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

September 8: Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

September 9: Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 11: Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

September 12: Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

September 18: San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 19: Los Angeles, CA - Forum