I’m a guitar pedal addict who can’t resist a bargain – these are some of the best Black Friday cheap pedal deals I’ve seen… and now my crowded pedalboard is worried

Hi, I’m Mike and I’m a pedal addict. I review them, I covet them, I dream about them. My pedalboard is an endlessly revolving carousel of cult classics, forum favorites and unsung heroes. In my quest for tonal perfection, I’ve snagged some bargains over the years – but I’ve never seen such an awesome array of pedals available for such low prices.

This Black Friday, cheap guitar pedal deals are rife. There are the ridiculously cheap – the AmazonBasics/NUX Compressor for an absurd $16.91, Mooer’s Reecho Delay for $39 – but there are some proper big-name offerings this year, too.

The rise of the budget boutique pedal means we’re seeing some serious tone machines from JHS Pedals and Walrus Audio qualify for our cheap pedal price limit of $80. Both companies are offering 20% off their entire pedal ranges, bringing them down to $74.25 for the no-nonsense JHS 3 Series, and $79 for the achingly cool, slider-equipped Walrus Fundamental Series.

There are some serious bargains to be had elsewhere, too, and myself and my pedal-obsessed partner in crime Matt Owen have rounded up our favorite cheap pedal deals this Cyber Weekend. Scroll on down for this year’s hottest offers.

AmazonBasics Compressor: Was $25.45 now $16.91

One of the cheapest compressor pedals around just got even cheaper, with Amazon reducing the price of its Basics Compressor to just $16. Sure, it might not be a Keeley or a Boss, but it is less than $20 and, strictly speaking, not even an Amazon pedal: it’s a rebranded NUX unit. A great gateway option for those assembling their first ‘boards, or those simply looking to snap up a comp on the cheap.

Mooer Reecho Delay: W as $78 now $39

Digital delays don’t get any smaller than this feature-packed offering from mini-pedal OGs Mooer. The Reecho features up to 780ms of delay time with three delay types – Tape Echo, Analog and Real Echo – adjusted by industry-standard Level, Feedback and Time controls. It’s a no-frills offering, but perfect for anyone seeking to get their start in the world of delay, or squeeze another delay on their ’board, especially with 50% off at Amazon.

NUX Flow Tune Mini Tuner Pedal: W as $69 now $39

Regular ol’ tuner pedals a little too… bland? NUX has got you covered with the retina-satisfying Flow Tune, a mini pedal with a pink enclosure and substantial high-def LCD display. All the essential features of a modern-day pedal tuner are present and correct: 0.1-cent tuning accuracy, strobe mode, and a choice of buffered and true bypass switching. And it’s a rather bonkers $39 – $30 off – at Musician’s Friend.

MXR M66S Classic Overdrive: W as $69 now $49

MXR’s most affordable overdrive may not offer all the bells and whistles of its pricier brethren, but it’s no slouch in the tone department. Spanning a touch of grit to hairier overdrives, it’s an easy way to give you clean tone some punch or stack with other drives. Plus, if you believe certain internet rumors, it can be turned into a far pricier Zakk Wylde Overdrive with the flick of a switch on the circuit board. Two pedals for the price of one? You can’t say fairer than that, especially with $20 off at Guitar Center.

JHS 3 Series pedals: W as $99 now $74.25 each

Even at $99, the JHS 3 Series pedals are a bargain. The comprehensive lineup covers quite literally all tonal bases – overdrive, distortion, chorus, fuzz, delay, screamer, reverb and tremolo included – and each unit is so easy to use it practically operates itself: just three control knobs and mode-switching toggles. Plus, they’re built by JHS, so you know you’re investing in a top quality pedal. They are now a generous 25% off at Guitar Center.

Walrus Audio Fundamental Series: $99 now from $79

Walrus Audio’s answer to the JHS 3 Series, the Fundamental Series pedals are almost just as affordable, equally easy to use, and also cover a vast tonal range. Here, there are three voices per pedal, and (get this) sliders to control the parameters. Nifty, eh? A selection of fuzz, overdrive, distortion, reverb and all sorts of other pedals are now available from $79 thanks to Guitar Center’s discount.

EarthQuaker Devices Plumes: W as $99 , now $79.20

One of our favorite Tube Screamer clones, the Plumes is an absolute bargain at this price. As you’d expect from a good TS clone, it’s perfect for pairing with a mid-scooped amp and stacks nicely with other drives, too. Its versatile tones will fit into any guitar rig – and with nearly $20 off, there’s no excuse not to find out why this is a modern overdrive classic.