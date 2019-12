Earlier today, Black Label Society released a new music video for their cover of Bill Withers' "Ain't No Sunshine."

Check out the clip — which features Zakk Wylde & Co. dressed in admittedly cool-looking horse masks — below, and be sure to tell us what you think of it in the comments!

The track is from the band's new live album, Unblackened, which will be available September 24. Enjoy!