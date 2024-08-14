“We’d agreed not to say anything about ‘breaking up’ so I was as blindsided as everyone else”: Experimental rock darlings Black Midi announce “indefinite” hiatus

By
published

Bassist Cameron Picton claims he was surprised by the sudden announcement made by guitarist Geordie Greep

Drummer Morgan Simpson (L), singer and guitarist Geordie Greep and bassist Cameron Picton of Black Midi perform live on stage during the 2019 SXSW Conference and Festival at Barracuda Backyard on March 13, 2019 in Austin, Texas.
(Image credit: Jim Bennett/WireImage/Getty Images)

Experimental rock band Black Midi have confirmed the band's “indefinite” hiatus following bassist Cameron Picton’s claims he was “blindsided” by the announcement made by his former bandmate, guitarist Geordie Greep.

On August 10, Greep went on Instagram Live and responded to fans' questions about a new album, saying “Black midi was an interesting band that’s indefinitely over.”

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.