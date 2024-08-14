“We’d agreed not to say anything about ‘breaking up’ so I was as blindsided as everyone else”: Experimental rock darlings Black Midi announce “indefinite” hiatus

Experimental rock band Black Midi have confirmed the band's “indefinite” hiatus following bassist Cameron Picton’s claims he was “blindsided” by the announcement made by his former bandmate, guitarist Geordie Greep.

On August 10, Greep went on Instagram Live and responded to fans' questions about a new album, saying “Black midi was an interesting band that’s indefinitely over.”

black midi - Welcome To Hell (live from central park, central park) - YouTube Watch On

In a since-deleted post on X/Twitter, Picton wrote:

“We’d agreed not to say anything about ‘breaking up’ so I was as blindsided as everyone else last night but maybe in a different way. I guess sometimes all you can say is lol

“Anyway! Starting sessions for my own record soon, looking forward - should be good, hopefully great!”

Picton and Greep, alongside drummer Morgan Simpson and guitarist Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin formed the London-based Black Midi in 2017, after meeting at a performing arts institution.

The band quickly emerged as one of the leaders of London's booming experimental rock scene. After releasing their debut single, bmbmbm, through renowned producer Dan Carey’s record label, Speedy Wunderground, they released their debut album, Schlagenheim, in 2019 through Rough Trade Records to critical acclaim.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

black midi - bmbmbm (Hyundai Mercury Prize 2019) - YouTube Watch On

Two years later, founding member Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin went on hiatus, citing health reasons. The band, now a trio, released their second studio album Cavalcade, followed by 2022's Hellfire.

In a 2022 Guitar World interview, Greep talked about Black Midi's off-kilter approach to recording. “We usually do just one or two rehearsals and then go straight to recording,” he revealed.

“We don’t like spending too much time getting the songs so tight that we can play them asleep. We like to retain a little bit of tension for a recording studio, because oftentimes the best stuff is when it’s on the verge of collapse.”

Black Midi's hiatus coincides with Greep's solo preparations and his upcoming US debut with the Swing Boys next month. A representative for the band confirmed the news to Pitchfork, stating, “Black Midi are on hiatus for now while they focus on their solo projects.”