Black Sabbath Announce First European Tour Dates for 2012

While no U.S. dates have been revealed just yet, Black Sabbath have announced a string of European dates for 2012, which of course includes their June 10 headlining spot at next year's Download Festival. You can check out all of the confirmed tour dates below.
A week ago today, the original lineup of Black Sabbath -- Ozzy Osbourne on vocals, Tony Iommi on guitar, Geezer Butler on bass and Bill Ward on drums -- announced that they would reunite for a world tour and a new album to be produced by Rick Rubin.
The last album to feature all four original members of Sabbath was 1978's Never Say Die!
Black Sabbath European Tour Dates 2012
- May 18 - Moscow, Russia - Olimpiski
- May 20 - St. Petersburg, Russia - New Arena
- May 23 - Helsinki, Finland - Hartwall Arena
- May 25 - Stockholm, Sweden - Stadium
- May 29 - Bergen, Norway - Bergen Calling Festival
- May 31 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum
- Jun. 02 - Malmö, Sweden - Malmö Stadium
- Jun. 04 - Dortmund, Germany - Westfalenhalle
- Jun. 10 - Donnington, UK - Download Festival
- Jun. 12 - Rotterdam, Holland - Ahoy
- Jun. 15 - Bilbao, Spain - Azkena Rock Festival
- Jun. 17 - Nantes, France - Hellfest
- Jun. 19 - Paris, France - Bercy
- Jun. 22 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting
- Jun. 24 - Milan, Italy - Gods of Metal