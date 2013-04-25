Black Sabbath Announce Full North American Summer Tour

Black Sabbath have confirmed a 20-city North American trek that kicks off July 25 in Houston, Texas.

The tour also will include stops in Philadelphia, Boston, Tinley Park (Chicago), San Francisco and other major markets, along with the previously announced stops in Holmdel, New Jersey; Los Angeles, Seattle and Toronto, Ontario.

Tickets for the newly announced dates will go on sale starting Friday, May 3, at LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.

A full list of cities and on sale dates for the dates is below. Beginning today (April 25), fans can click here or visit http://bit.ly/Sabbath_RSVP to RSVP for early access to presale tickets available Thursday, May 2. VIP Packages are also available at VIPNation.com.

Black Sabbath launched their world tour on April 20 with two shows in Auckland, New Zealand. They are now in Australia for performances in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Perth and Adelaide, before heading to Tokyo for the first-ever Ozzfest in Japan on May 12.

Along the overseas tour, Black Sabbath — Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler — are previewing music from their new album, 13. It is available now for pre-order.

Black Sabbath North American Tour 2013

+Thu- Jul 25 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

+Sat-Jul 27 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center

+Wed-Jul 31 W. Palm Beach, FL Cruzan Amphitheatre

~Fri-Aug 02 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

*Sun-Aug 04 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

+Tue-Aug 06 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

+Thu-Aug 08 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

+Sat-Aug 10 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

^Mon-Aug 12 Boston, MA Comcast Center

*Wed-Aug 14 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

+Fri Aug 16 Tinley Park, IL First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre

+Sun-Aug 18 Indianapolis, IN Klipsch Music Center

+Thu-Aug 22 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

*Sat-Aug 24 Seattle, WA Gorge Amphitheatre

+Mon-Aug 26 San Francisco, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre at Mountain View

+Wed-Aug 28 Irvine, CA Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre

+Fri-Aug 30 Phoenix, AZ US Airways Center

+Sun-Sep 01 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

*Tue-Sep 03 Los Angeles, CA Los Angeles Sports Arena

*Previously announced date.

^On sale Friday, May 3

+On sale Saturday, May 4

~On sale, Friday May 10

>On sale TBD