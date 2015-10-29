Black Sabbath Confirm They Have Abandoned Plans for Final Album

Black Sabbath have confirmed that they will not record one final album as originally planned.

Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne told Metal Hammer in September that the heavy metal group would cut a follow-up to their 2013 reunion album, 13. That album had been a chart-topping hit for the band and included their Grammy-winning track, “God Is Dead?”

Osbourne said at the time that he felt recording should happen “sooner rather than later” due to guitarist Tony Iommi’s treatment of lymphoma.

But this week the singer told Nola.com that Sabbath would not make a new record.

“It’s the end of Sabbath, believe me,” he said. The interview said Osbourne added “that the group has opted against recording a final album.” A representative for the group confirmed the news with Rolling Stone.

Black Sabbath has, however, extended its fare full tour, The End, with an additional run through North America from August 17 to September 21, 2016. You can find more details about Sabbath’s tour, including dates and locations, here.