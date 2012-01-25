Black Sabbath Issue New Album Update

Black Sabbath have issued an update on the writing sessions for their upcoming new album via a posting on their official Facebook page.

"The guys have moved writing sessions from Los Angeles to Birmingham, England," the post reads. "Sabbath has gone back to where it all started and it’s been just amazing. This is where the writing of the album will be completed. Funny how it all goes full circle sometimes."

As previously reported, the band moved the writing sessions for the new album to England after Tony Iommi's recent lymphoma diagnosis. The guitarist will undergo treatment as the band continue to work on their first album with their original lineup since 1978's Never Say Die!.

According to a recent update from bassist Geezer Butler, Iommi has written two new songs since his diagnosis.