Black Sabbath: Original Lineup Reunited and Working on New Album

Update: Tony Iommi Calls Black Sabbath Reunion Reports "Speculation"

Are you sitting down? Because we've got some big news for you: The original lineup of Black Sabbath -- Ozzy Osboure, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward -- have officially reunited and are working on a new album.

Speaking to Birmingham Mail, Iommi confirmed the rumors earlier today. He also revealed that this wasn't a recent development, but that the band had down keep things "hush-hush" for a while.

"Ozzy’s been the worst at trying to hold it back," he said. "He’s doing a lot of TV and he’s being asked stuff about a reunion and he’s going 'well I never say never.'"

Things hadn't been any easier for Iommi. "I had umpteen number of people on the phone asking if I fancied getting together with a band but I couldn’t tell them what I was doing. I just had to say I was busy."

When asked about the sound of the new material, Iommi simple stated: "I think the stuff we’ve been writing is really good. It’s more back to the old original stuff."

You can read more here, and we'll keep you posted as more details emerge.

Fans became suspicious when yesterday, the band posted the video for "Never Say Die!" to their Facebook page. The last studio album to feature the original lineup of Black Sabbath was in fact 1978's Never Say Die!.

