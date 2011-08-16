Tony Iommi Calls Black Sabbath Reunion Reports "Speculation"

As reported earlier, an article published today by the Birmingham Mail seemed to make official the rumors that the original lineup of Sabbath had reunited, and were working on a new album.

Now, Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi is putting the breaks on the reports, calling them "speculation." Iommi issued the following statement earlier today via his official website:

"I’m saddened that a Birmingham journalist whom I trusted has chosen this point in time to take a conversation we had back in June and make it sound like we spoke yesterday about a Black Sabbath reunion.

“At the time I was supporting the Home of Metal exhibition and was merely speculating, shooting the breeze, on something all of us get asked constantly, 'Are you getting back together?”

“Thanks to the internet it’s gone round the world as some sort of ‘official’ statement on my part, absolute nonsense. I hope he’s enjoyed his moment of glory, he won’t have another at my expense.

“To my old pals, Ozzy, Geezer and Bill, sorry about this, I should have known better.

“All the best, Tony”

While that may take the wind out of the the sails of some hopeful Sabbath fans, let us be the first to point out this: He still didn't deny it.