Black Sabbath Release Behind-the-Scenes Video from 'CSI: Crime Scene Investigation'

This coming Wednesday, May 15, Black Sabbath will premiere the studio version of a new song, "End of the Beginning," during the season finale of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation on CBS.

As a way to promote the event, the network and Black Sabbath have released a three-minute clip — featuring Tony Iommi, Ozzy Osbourne, Geezer Butler and Ted Danson, no less — that takes fans behind the scenes into the making of the episode.

"I'm not an actor," says Ozzy Osbourne about being on the set of the show. "There's a lot of hurry up and wait involved. When you see it on TV, it's all done, but when you're filming, there's a lot of stuff going on. It's been a long time, but the wait has been well worth it, 'cause the album is really good. I'm really pleased with the outcome. It's good fun and it's a good way of telling people that we're back together, you know?"

There also are plenty of scenes of the band performing on the set of the show.

"End of the Beginning," which the band has been playing on its current tour, is on the band's new album, 13, which will be released June 11 by Vertigo/Universal Records.

For more about the upcoming CSI episode, head to CBS.com.