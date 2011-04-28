Black Sabbath/Deep Purple/Iron Maiden/Metallica Supergroup to Release Single in June

Two songs by WhoCares, a musical project featuring past and current members of Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, Iron Maiden and Metallica, will be released in the United States as a CD single on June 27, according to Black-Sabbath.com. Proceeds will go toward the rebuilding of a music school in Gyumri, Armenia.

The songs -- “Out of My Mind” and “Holy Water” -- were recorded in September 2010 and feature a star-studded lineup, including Tony Iommi, guitars (Black Sabbath); Ian Gillan, vocals (Deep Purple, Black Sabbath); Jason Newsted, bass (Metallica, Voivoid, Flotsam & Jetsam); Niko McBrain, drums (Iron Maiden); Jon Lord, keyboards (Deep Purple) and Linde Linstrom, guitars (HIM, a Finnish band).

The single will be released in Europe on May 24 and available for digital download on May 6.

Check out this video about the WhoCares project.

Visit black-sabbath.com for more info.