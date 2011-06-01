Black Stone Cherry Debut New Album on Rockline; Replay Available

Memphis-based rockers Black Stone Cherry debuted their new album, Between The Devil & The Deep Blue Sea, on radio show Rockline this past Monday, May 30. You can check out a replay of the show here.

Between The Devil & The Deep Blue Sea, the follow-up to 2008's Folklore and Superstition, was released May 31 via Roadrunner Records.

Keep an eye out for GuitarWorld.com's interview with Black Stone Cherry guitarist Ben Wells in the near future; in the meantime, check out the video for the band's new single, "White Trash Millionaire."