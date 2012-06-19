Black Veil Brides Cancel Remaining European Tour Dates

Black Veil Brides announced last night that they've cancelled their remaining European tour dates due to a death in singer Andy Biersack's family.

Writing on the band's Facebook page, Biersack said, "I am sorry to say that due to the recent passing of my grandfather I will not be able to complete the final week of this current tour. I feel it is necessary for my own grief and heart that I take this time to attend his funeral and celebrate his life with my family and loved ones before I head back into the studio to resume work on our next record.

"We promise to make up any dates missed the next time we on in this part of the world. We would like to thank Motley Crue and Slash for having us on tour with them…it was truly a dream come true. "

The cancelled shows include gigs this week supporting Slash and Motley Crue in Paris, Bamberg and Basel, plus another show in Strasbourg, not to mention the Gods of Metal Festival in Italy and Graspop Metal Meeting in Belgium.

In other recent Black Veil Brides news, Biersack recently said the band were hoping to get back in the studio in July to wrap up work on a new punk rock record.

"Of course we've got a title. I don't do anything unless I think about it six months in advance," Biersack NME. "We've got a title, we've got a story. It's a bit of concept record, there's a very serious story behind it. It's full of surprises."

Biersack says the band have already tracked three songs for the follow-up to 2011's Set The World On Fire and are looking to wrap up recording no later than August.