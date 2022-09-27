Blackstar's new 100W Amped 1 might just be the pedal amp of the future

Last year, Blackstar debuted its Dept. 10 series of tube amp pedals, comprising the five star-rated Dual Drive and Dual Distortion units, as well as the equally impressive Dept. 10 Boost.

Now, the British brand has introduced the latest entry into its highly lauded Dept. 10 range – a fully fledged pedal amp that crams multiple power tube responses, onboard reverb and 100 watts of power into one compact package.

Named the Dept. 10 Amped 1, Blackstar’s newest pedal was crafted with the goal of creating “a compact and powerful amp pedal that delivers the response and feel of a real guitar amp”.

As such, it is also said to be the perfect companion to pedalboards, modelers, multi-effects processors and any traveling guitarist who seeks to conveniently take their sound on-stage and in the studio.

The Amped 1 has set itself lofty ambitions, but the spec sheet suggests it’s made an admirable attempt at achieving them. Right off the bat, the Amped 1 features a high headroom design that promises optimum tone with any cab set up at eight or 16 ohms.

Further, it features three different preamp voices and five power tube responses, despite not actually having a single tube under the hood. In operation, the preamp voices are accessed via a toggle switch, and include USA, UK and Flat.

While the USA is inspired by a mid-'60s amp that offers clean, dynamic and bright tones, the UK alternative is based on a British Class A amp that provides a “responsive crunchy tone”. The Flat model is a neutral preamp for use with external modelers.

These are paired with KT88, 6L6, EL34, 6V6 and EL84 power tube response modes – a callback to the company’s Silverline range – which aim to offer up an assortment of bold, bright, classic and contemporary sounds. A final Linear option is also available for transparent headroom.

A final toggle switch gives guitarists access to one-watt, 20-watt and 100-watt power modes for even greater tonal flexibility, while a dedicated one-size-fits-all reverb control knob – which coincides with a reverb footswitch – looks to add some ambiance to the mix.

The Amped 1 also comes loaded with the brand’s Cab Rig simulator technology. Through this, players can peruse the Architect software and create DSP speaker simulations to “reproduce the sounds and feel of a mic’d up cab”, which can then be outputted via the XLR or stereo jack.

On the right-hand side of the Amped 1, there is a Cab Rig toggle switch to select between the three cab presets, as well as a Level control and Line Out for headphones.

Other connectivity options on the Amped 1 include an effects loop, a MIDI in, two separate 9V DC outputs with 500mA total draw, and a USB for recording directly to a DAW. There is also a three-band EQ comprising Bass, Middle and Treble parameters, as well as a preset-selector footswitch.

Safe to say, the Dept. 10 Amped 1 looks to be a worthy addition to the praised Dept. 10 range, and one of the most comprehensive pedal amps on the market today.

It’s also the latest Blackstar development that makes clear the brand’s movement towards pushing the boundaries of classic-meets-contemporary gear. Earlier this month, it expanded its St. James range, which offers genuine tube-loaded amps at a fraction of the weight.

The Amped 1 is available now for $499.

