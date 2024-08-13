“Elevating its feature set for professional recording and production situations”: Blackstar’s Polar 4 pitches for the pro player by supersizing the guitar-focused audio interface

The amp firm’s latest guitarist-centric interface offers a wealth of connectivity while continuing to wage war on digital clipping

Blackstar has unveiled the latest iteration of its audio interface for guitarists, the Polar 4, which expands on the recently announced Polar 2 with new MIDI connectivity and up to four instrument inputs.

The Polar 2 was only unveiled in early July, but caused a stir among players with its promises to address what Blackstar outlined as the three key weaknesses of the audio interface market for guitarists, namely: ease of use, setting guitar input levels and poor feel/response.

