Blackstar unveils Live Logic MIDI controller

Blackstar has revealed the Live Logic - a compact, fully-customizable MIDI foot controller which aims to bridge the gap between DAWs, pedalboards, outboard gear and more.

The device is equipped with MIDI over USB functionality, designed to offer players quick and easy control over recording and performance environments. For example, the unit can be connected to a computer via USB in order to relay MIDI messages from non-USB guitar pedals directly into a DAW.

In Patch Mode, front-panel buttons one through four are used to send out program change MIDI messages, while five and six are used to cycle through banks. In Custom Mode, these buttons can be configured to control any MIDI-based parameter using the Live Logic companion software.

With official Ableton Live integration, the stompbox can be used as a DAW control surface, a performance controller for looping (as seen below) or even to control lighting rigs.

The Live Logic features MIDI ins and outs, two expression pedal inputs for continuous control of MIDI parameters, a USB port and a 9V DC power input. The device can also be powered using a 9V battery.

It's available now for $179. For more information, head to Blackstar.