Best MIDI controllers for guitar 2024: goodbye to frantic pedal tapping and hello to seamless transitions

In need of an extra limb to keep up with your set’s section transitions? The best MIDI controller could be your solution. Activate multiple pedals simultaneously, reconfigure effects on the fly, and tweak parameters effortlessly. At the push of a footswitch, make fine-tuned tonal shifts to multiple pedals, enhancing your on-stage functionality and fluidity. With MIDI footswitching, focus on playing your instrument while maintaining control over your sound and keeping your audience immersed in your music.
Our team here at Guitar World comprises many gigging guitarists, so we've seen and used MIDI controllers firsthand in our own live rigs. In this round-up, we'll showcase what we believe are the best MIDI controllers available and suggest the type of guitarist they cater to. So whether you're a complete beginner or a seasoned touring veteran you'll find something to suit your use case here, recommended by a fellow guitar player.
MIDI can be quite a complex topic so if you're new to it, make sure to have a look at our buying advice section where our guitar gurus have answered loads of common questions. If you just want to see the very best guitar MIDI controllers available today, then keep scrolling...
If you want the very best of the best, the Gig Rig G3 Switching System is the top choice for us. Providing easy hands-on programming it features 99 programming slots each with 28 presets, delivering excellent choice for those in multiple bands.
If you're getting into MIDI switching for the first time, the Fender Switchboard Effects Operator is a user-friendly option that's great for beginners. An LCD display makes it easy to coordinate your loops, and we think it looks great too.
Unfortunately, there isn't really a true budget MIDI Controller for guitar, as it's quite a specialist bit of kit. The EHX Super Switcher is among the cheapest on this list, however, and provides you with enormous functionality for your money.
If you need a compact MIDI controller for your pedalboard, the Boss ES-5 is our top choice. Having similar functionality to the ES-8 but in a far smaller enclosure, it's a small but versatile MIDI switcher than will suit those with busy 'boards.
If you're playing bigger stages and touring, you'll need more options. The RJM Mastermind PBC/10 allows you to organize setlists, store 1,000 songs, and transmit 20 MIDI messages across 16 devices, a truly comprehensive feature set.
With a user-friendly interface and both parallel and serial switching, the Boss ES-8 is a popular choice for guitarists. We love Boss' free ES-8 software which delivers easy programming, and the flexible arrangement options make it a great choice.
A professional switcher with user-friendly programming
Our expert review:
Specifications
Finish: Black anodised aluminum
Effect loops: 12
Memory banks: 2000
Display: LCD
Power requirements: 9V DC
Reasons to buy
+
Programmable buffered loop I/Os
+
User-friendly display interface
+
No technical background required
Reasons to avoid
-
High price point
-
Maybe overkill for simpler set-ups
In mid-2023, the Gig Rig controllers entered a new era with the introduction of the G3. This professional-grade MIDI solution side-steps computer-based programming. Providing a more hands-on relationship than the PBC/10, set-up time feels minimal as you plug in and play with full routing features available from its interface. The LCD display simplifies navigation, ensuring efficient programming with a kinesthetic touch.
This fully-featured pedalboard brain accommodates up to 12 effect loop slots, recallable in 99 memory banks, each containing up to 28 presets. The G3 multiplies pedalboard arrangement by recalling endless presets and MIDI-enabled pedal parameter changes.
The G3 provides app-based and web-based programming via Bluetooth, facilitating convenient on-the-fly editing of the switcher's routing for tweaks on the road and between live sets.
Best for beginners
2. Fender Switchboard Effects Operator
A friendlier approach to MIDI control
Our expert review:
Specifications
Finish: Wooden Effect
Effect loops: 5
Memory banks: 400
Display: LCD
Power requirements: 9VDC
Reasons to buy
+
Easy to use
+
Flexible pedal rearranging
+
Effect loop color coding
Reasons to avoid
-
Limited effect loops
On the opposite end of the spectrum, there's the Fender Switchboard Effects Operator – a user-friendly switching solution packed with essential features to automate your board. Ideal for guitarists easing into MIDI switching without diving into complex programming.
Externally, Fender's faux-wooden design sets it apart in MIDI controller aesthetics. Internally, its LCD interface can color-coordinate effect loops with pedals, aiding in both programming and performance orientation. By tapping footswitches in any order, users can swiftly rearrange their pedalboard layout.
Offering four mono effect loop points and one stereo effect loop, it may have fewer pedal compatibilities compared with others, yet it brings a simplified approach to maximizing pedalboard potential.
Best budget
3. Electro-Harmonix Super Switcher
No fussin’, just pedal board hustlin’
Our expert review:
Specifications
Finish: Black
Effect loops: 6
Memory banks: 200
Display: Numbered Patch Indicator
Power requirements: 9.6VDC-200mA
Reasons to buy
+
Efficiently organizes presets
+
Hands on programming
Reasons to avoid
-
Limited effect loops
-
No external software programming
As a pedal industry constant for decades, it is no surprise Electro-Harmonix’s Super Switcher delivers. Offering a fully-featured effects brain with simplified programming, it's ideal for streamlined pedalboard control.
Featuring six effect loops and a permanently engaged seventh insert loop for always-on pedals like light drives or volume pedals, EHX focuses on the simpler needs of guitarists while providing MIDI outputs for advanced digital parameter control. Using the eight buttons on the front, programming is easy and intuitive.
The Super Switcher offers two modes: Instant access for engagement of effect loops, and Preset mode for intricate MIDI parameter recall. The Super Switcher functions as both a simple tone switcher and an advanced MIDI-programmable preset creator. The choice is yours.
Best compact
4. Boss ES-5
Pro-level routing in a compact casing
Our expert review:
Specifications
Finish: Black
Effect loops: 5
Memory banks: 128
Display: LCD
Power requirements: Included adapter
Reasons to buy
+
Small pedalboard retail
+
Cheapest option for maximum features
+
Flexible pedal order routability
Reasons to avoid
-
Slight tone coloration
-
Limited effect loops
The MIDI controllers that we have discussed so far take up a fair bit of pedalboard estate right? Fear not, The ES-5, Boss’s compact counterpart to the ES-8, retains similar functionality but caters to guitarists with smaller set-ups and simpler switching needs.
With five effect loops and flexible pedal routing per patch, it's ideal for small but versatile rigs. The ES-5 serves as an accessible entry point into MIDI programming, allowing guitarists to adjust digital MIDI-enabled spatial and modulation parameters throughout a set without diving too deep into intricate setlist and song section programming. Boss provides powerful software for the ES-5, facilitating detailed MIDI parameter control and programming just like its larger sibling.
Best pro option
5. RJM Mastermind PBC/10
The session player and pro guitar tech’s choice
Our expert review:
Specifications
Finish: Black
Effect loops: 10
Memory banks: 1000
Display: LCD
Power requirements: 9VDC 500mA or 12VDC 400mA
Reasons to buy
+
High quality programmable I/O buffers
+
Flexible signal path order
+
Powerful software
Reasons to avoid
-
Tech-heavy external programming
-
Unnecessary for smaller live rigs
Finding its way onto boards built by the likes of Mason Marangella of Vertex Effects and his guitar tone podcast co-host Brian Omillion, the RJM PBC/10 is the professional board-builder’s choice and the ultimate solution for effortlessly navigating repertoires.
The PBC/10 stores up to 1000 songs and can organize them into setlists. Each footswitch can transmit up to 20 MIDI messages across 16 MIDI devices, maximizing the tonal recall from MIDI-enabled pedals – power, unlimited power.
Offering a more technical approach than other MIDI controllers on this list, Mac and PC editing software provides in-depth control over every tiny detail. Though elusive in the marketplace, direct availability from RJM warrants consideration for achieving top-tier pedalboard results.
Best flexibility
6. Boss ES-8
Best bang for your buck
Our expert review:
Specifications
Finish: Black
Effect loops: 8
Memory banks: 800
Display: LCD
Power requirements: N/A Included Adapter
Reasons to buy
+
Affordable price point
+
User-friendly interface
+
Both serial and parallel routing
Reasons to avoid
-
Slight tone coloration
Our old faithful pedal maker, Boss, has arrived on the MIDI control scene with the ES-8. This MIDI controller aims to provide user-friendly switching and all the functionality at an accessible price point.
Boss has designed a MIDI controller that can control up to eight effect loops with flexible arrangement options, parallel effect chains and MIDI parameter changes that will recall far-reaching tones on the fly.
Analog circuitry provides a warm and slightly colored signal path, with programmable buffers for volume consistency across patches. The digital display simplifies hands-on programming, while Boss's free ES-8 system software enables detailed MIDI parameter control and programming.
More options...
7. Gig-Rig G3 Atom Switching System
She may be small, but her dreams are vast
Our expert review:
Specifications
Finish: Black anodized aluminum chassis
Effect loops: 6
Memory banks: 99
Display: Yes
Power requirements: 9V DC 850mA
Reasons to buy
+
Lightweight and hard wearing
+
Easy to set up
Reasons to avoid
-
No desktop editor
-
Premium and very pricey
The Gig Rig’s G3 Atom’s size alone is a game-changer in high-end switching, condensing the formidable routing capabilities of our previously recommended G3 – holding all that programming power in a lightweight, robust, and compact frame. Much like its larger counterpart, navigation through the menu is intuitive, featuring a user-friendly layout free from unnecessary complexity.
Despite its size, the G3 Atom serves as a potent central brain for any pedalboard, packing effortless parallel routing programming with blend controls, ensuring a tasteful balance between two affected signal paths.
Gig Rig's Generator power supply ensures pedal isolation and noise reduction, while gold relays in the effects loop preserve tone integrity and eliminate unwanted noise without compromising on sound quality.
8. Keith McMillen 12 Step USB Midi Floor Controller
Harmonic drones and MIDI DAW control
Our expert review:
Specifications
Finish: Black carbon fiber
Effect loops: 0
Display: Text Display
Power requirements: USB 150mA
Reasons to buy
+
Pressure sensitive parameter expression
+
Harmonic accompaniment
Reasons to avoid
-
No pedal switching capabilities
-
Technical MIDI routing
Tailored to a specialized audience, the 12 Step footswitch reimagines traditional MIDI foot control, serving as a keyboard-mapped controller for triggering single notes and chords. Its pressure-sensitive pads allow users to add drones, choral textures, and shift harmonic centers, offering tonal beds for endless shredding.
The highly programmable 12 Step sends MIDI signals to compatible pedals, providing parameter expression via its pressure-sensitive pads. Compatible with digital set-ups and DAWs, it can integrate live expression with virtual instruments and plugins, as seen and used by guitarist Avi Bornick in John Scofield’s Uberjam Deux band and Munaf Rayani of Explosions In The Sky.
With its PC and Mac software editor, the 12 Step facilitates in-depth MIDI routing, encouraging users to explore the full potential of digital experimental live set-ups.
Buying Advice
Should I buy a MIDI footswitch controller?
When considering the purchase of a MIDI footswitch controller, there are several factors to keep in mind. Firstly, assess your specific needs and performance requirements such as the size of your pedalboard, the number of pedals you wish to control and the level of customization you desire. Look for controllers that offer sufficient loop capacity and programmability to accommodate your set-up.
If you want to prioritize user-friendly interfaces and intuitive controls then check out controllers from tried and tested brands such as Fender, Electro-Harmonix and Boss. If you are looking to dive deep down the rabbit hole of pro-level back-end programming, then mirror the pro’s choices of Gig Rig and RJM. By considering your personal needs and gauging how technical you want to get, you can land on the perfect switcher for your set-up.
What is a MIDI controller for guitar?
If you're a regular gigging guitarist seeking to streamline your effects management, MIDI-controlled foot switchers can revolutionize the way you interact with your pedalboard, offering efficient and creative routing options. MIDI foot controllers enable you to execute seamless pedal changes, ensuring your performance flows smoothly without any disruptions or missed cues.
As well as effect loop pedal selecting and MIDI parameter control, the benefits of MIDI footswitch controllers include achieving consistent volume level matching between patches, maintaining a clean signal path by only introducing pedals to the circuit when active and moving all your footswitching to a convenient central location on your board.
What does MIDI do for guitar pedals?
If you have a MIDI-equipped guitar pedal, you can use a MIDI switcher to change settings or presets on the pedal that would ordinarily require you to press a switch or turn a knob. It's a super flexible way of speeding up your changes during a live show, leaving you to concentrate more on your actual performance.
MIDI switchers allow you to turn multiple pedals on or off at the same time, which is great for players who want to go from whisper quiet clean guitar to a huge wall of sound without having to tap dance on their 'board. If you have an amp modeler you can even change your amp settings via MIDI, changing channels or just adding an EQ boost to push your guitar through the mix for an important part.
How we test
A MIDI controller is a significant investment so you'll want to be sure you're getting the right one. When we recommend MIDI controllers we're doing it off the back of years and years of using them for live shows, whether that's fully MIDI-enabled rigs or using a switcher to change effects patches.
Like any guitar pedal we test, we'll jump straight into using it alongside our regular pedalboard. For a MIDI controller, this means setting up any MIDI-enabled pedals we have to determine how user-friendly the whole process is. We'll aim to test this alongside the general usability of setting up patches, hooking it up to a DAW, as well as how any software works versus the actual interface on the pedal.
We'll also be looking at the durability of the unit, as a MIDI controller by definition is something used on a gigging pedalboard. It has to be able to put up with the rigors of life on the road, so we'll closely examine the construction of the unit to ensure it feels rugged enough for purpose.
Read more about our rating system, how we choose the gear we feature, and exactly how we test each product.
Related buying guides
You can trust Guitar World
Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing guitar products so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Joe is a freelance writer with an affinity for all things noisy, and loves offset Fenders, Stratocasters, and hollowbodies. He plays jazz and improv residencies and is part of UK grunge outfit IOTA. Alongside his playing, Joe harbors an interest in production and sound design, which propeled him into specialized marketing, interviews, and blog content for electronic music outlets and developers like Slate + Ash. When not merging his love for the guitar with music journalism, Joe succumbs to his fuzz-tone addiction and continually expands his collection of music gear.