Best MIDI controllers for guitar 2024: goodbye to frantic pedal tapping and hello to seamless transitions

By Joe Dean
Matt McCracken
Matt McCracken
 published

Our favorite MIDI controllers for all levels and budgets, with models from Gig Rig, Fender, Boss, Electro-Harmonix and more



In need of an extra limb to keep up with your set’s section transitions? The best MIDI controller could be your solution. Activate multiple pedals simultaneously, reconfigure effects on the fly, and tweak parameters effortlessly. At the push of a footswitch, make fine-tuned tonal shifts to multiple pedals, enhancing your on-stage functionality and fluidity. With MIDI footswitching, focus on playing your instrument while maintaining control over your sound and keeping your audience immersed in your music.

Best MIDI controller for guitar: Gig Rig G3 Switching SystemBest overall
1. Gig Rig G3 Switching System

If you want the very best of the best, the Gig Rig G3 Switching System is the top choice for us. Providing easy hands-on programming it features 99 programming slots each with 28 presets, delivering excellent choice for those in multiple bands.

Best MIDI controller for guitar: Fender Switchboard Effects OperatorBest beginner
2. Fender Switchboard Effects Operator

If you're getting into MIDI switching for the first time, the Fender Switchboard Effects Operator is a user-friendly option that's great for beginners. An LCD display makes it easy to coordinate your loops, and we think it looks great too.

Best MIDI controller for guitar: Electro-Harmonix Super SwitcherBest budget
3. Electro-Harmonix Super Switcher

Unfortunately, there isn't really a true budget MIDI Controller for guitar, as it's quite a specialist bit of kit. The EHX Super Switcher is among the cheapest on this list, however, and provides you with enormous functionality for your money.

Best MIDI controller for guitar: Boss ES-5Best compact
4. Boss ES-5

If you need a compact MIDI controller for your pedalboard, the Boss ES-5 is our top choice. Having similar functionality to the ES-8 but in a far smaller enclosure, it's a small but versatile MIDI switcher than will suit those with busy 'boards.

Best MIDI controller for guitar: RJM Mastermind PBC/10Best pro option
5. RJM Mastermind PBC/10

If you're playing bigger stages and touring, you'll need more options. The RJM Mastermind PBC/10 allows you to organize setlists, store 1,000 songs, and transmit 20 MIDI messages across 16 devices, a truly comprehensive feature set.

Best MIDI controller for guitar: Boss ES-8Best flexibility
6. Boss ES-8

With a user-friendly interface and both parallel and serial switching, the Boss ES-8 is a popular choice for guitarists. We love Boss' free ES-8 software which delivers easy programming, and the flexible arrangement options make it a great choice.

Joe Dean
Joe Dean

Joe is a freelance writer with an affinity for all things noisy, and loves offset Fenders, Stratocasters, and hollowbodies. He plays jazz and improv residencies and is part of UK grunge outfit IOTA. Alongside his playing, Joe harbors an interest in production and sound design, which propeled him into specialized marketing, interviews, and blog content for electronic music outlets and developers like Slate + Ash. When not merging his love for the guitar with music journalism, Joe succumbs to his fuzz-tone addiction and continually expands his collection of music gear.

With contributions from