Best MIDI controllers for guitar 2024: goodbye to frantic pedal tapping and hello to seamless transitions

In need of an extra limb to keep up with your set’s section transitions? The best MIDI controller could be your solution. Activate multiple pedals simultaneously, reconfigure effects on the fly, and tweak parameters effortlessly. At the push of a footswitch, make fine-tuned tonal shifts to multiple pedals, enhancing your on-stage functionality and fluidity. With MIDI footswitching, focus on playing your instrument while maintaining control over your sound and keeping your audience immersed in your music.

Our team here at Guitar World comprises many gigging guitarists, so we've seen and used MIDI controllers firsthand in our own live rigs. In this round-up, we'll showcase what we believe are the best MIDI controllers available and suggest the type of guitarist they cater to. So whether you're a complete beginner or a seasoned touring veteran you'll find something to suit your use case here, recommended by a fellow guitar player.

MIDI can be quite a complex topic so if you're new to it, make sure to have a look at our buying advice section where our guitar gurus have answered loads of common questions. If you just want to see the very best guitar MIDI controllers available today, then keep scrolling...

Best overall

(Image credit: Gig Rig)

1. Gig Rig G3 Switching System A professional switcher with user-friendly programming Our expert review: Specifications Finish: Black anodised aluminum Effect loops: 12 Memory banks: 2000 Display: LCD Power requirements: 9V DC Today's Best Deals Preorder at Andertons Check Amazon Check Thomann Reasons to buy + Programmable buffered loop I/Os + User-friendly display interface + No technical background required Reasons to avoid - High price point - Maybe overkill for simpler set-ups

In mid-2023, the Gig Rig controllers entered a new era with the introduction of the G3. This professional-grade MIDI solution side-steps computer-based programming. Providing a more hands-on relationship than the PBC/10, set-up time feels minimal as you plug in and play with full routing features available from its interface. The LCD display simplifies navigation, ensuring efficient programming with a kinesthetic touch.

This fully-featured pedalboard brain accommodates up to 12 effect loop slots, recallable in 99 memory banks, each containing up to 28 presets. The G3 multiplies pedalboard arrangement by recalling endless presets and MIDI-enabled pedal parameter changes.

The G3 provides app-based and web-based programming via Bluetooth, facilitating convenient on-the-fly editing of the switcher's routing for tweaks on the road and between live sets.

Best for beginners

(Image credit: Fender)

2. Fender Switchboard Effects Operator A friendlier approach to MIDI control Our expert review: Specifications Finish: Wooden Effect Effect loops: 5 Memory banks: 400 Display: LCD Power requirements: 9VDC Today's Best Deals View at Gear 4 Music Preorder at Andertons View at Thomann Reasons to buy + Easy to use + Flexible pedal rearranging + Effect loop color coding Reasons to avoid - Limited effect loops

On the opposite end of the spectrum, there's the Fender Switchboard Effects Operator – a user-friendly switching solution packed with essential features to automate your board. Ideal for guitarists easing into MIDI switching without diving into complex programming.

Externally, Fender's faux-wooden design sets it apart in MIDI controller aesthetics. Internally, its LCD interface can color-coordinate effect loops with pedals, aiding in both programming and performance orientation. By tapping footswitches in any order, users can swiftly rearrange their pedalboard layout.

Offering four mono effect loop points and one stereo effect loop, it may have fewer pedal compatibilities compared with others, yet it brings a simplified approach to maximizing pedalboard potential.

Best budget

(Image credit: Electro-Harmonix)

3. Electro-Harmonix Super Switcher No fussin’, just pedal board hustlin’ Our expert review: Specifications Finish: Black Effect loops: 6 Memory banks: 200 Display: Numbered Patch Indicator Power requirements: 9.6VDC-200mA Today's Best Deals View at Gear 4 Music View at Amazon View at Andertons Reasons to buy + Efficiently organizes presets + Hands on programming Reasons to avoid - Limited effect loops - No external software programming

As a pedal industry constant for decades, it is no surprise Electro-Harmonix’s Super Switcher delivers. Offering a fully-featured effects brain with simplified programming, it's ideal for streamlined pedalboard control.

Featuring six effect loops and a permanently engaged seventh insert loop for always-on pedals like light drives or volume pedals, EHX focuses on the simpler needs of guitarists while providing MIDI outputs for advanced digital parameter control. Using the eight buttons on the front, programming is easy and intuitive.

The Super Switcher offers two modes: Instant access for engagement of effect loops, and Preset mode for intricate MIDI parameter recall. The Super Switcher functions as both a simple tone switcher and an advanced MIDI-programmable preset creator. The choice is yours.

Best compact

(Image credit: Boss)

4. Boss ES-5 Pro-level routing in a compact casing Our expert review: Specifications Finish: Black Effect loops: 5 Memory banks: 128 Display: LCD Power requirements: Included adapter Today's Best Deals View at Gear 4 Music View at Thomann View at PMT Online Reasons to buy + Small pedalboard retail + Cheapest option for maximum features + Flexible pedal order routability Reasons to avoid - Slight tone coloration - Limited effect loops

The MIDI controllers that we have discussed so far take up a fair bit of pedalboard estate right? Fear not, The ES-5, Boss’s compact counterpart to the ES-8, retains similar functionality but caters to guitarists with smaller set-ups and simpler switching needs.

With five effect loops and flexible pedal routing per patch, it's ideal for small but versatile rigs. The ES-5 serves as an accessible entry point into MIDI programming, allowing guitarists to adjust digital MIDI-enabled spatial and modulation parameters throughout a set without diving too deep into intricate setlist and song section programming. Boss provides powerful software for the ES-5, facilitating detailed MIDI parameter control and programming just like its larger sibling.

Best pro option

(Image credit: RJM)

5. RJM Mastermind PBC/10 The session player and pro guitar tech’s choice Our expert review: Specifications Finish: Black Effect loops: 10 Memory banks: 1000 Display: LCD Power requirements: 9VDC 500mA or 12VDC 400mA Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Check Thomann Reasons to buy + High quality programmable I/O buffers + Flexible signal path order + Powerful software Reasons to avoid - Tech-heavy external programming - Unnecessary for smaller live rigs

Finding its way onto boards built by the likes of Mason Marangella of Vertex Effects and his guitar tone podcast co-host Brian Omillion, the RJM PBC/10 is the professional board-builder’s choice and the ultimate solution for effortlessly navigating repertoires.

The PBC/10 stores up to 1000 songs and can organize them into setlists. Each footswitch can transmit up to 20 MIDI messages across 16 MIDI devices, maximizing the tonal recall from MIDI-enabled pedals – power, unlimited power.

Offering a more technical approach than other MIDI controllers on this list, Mac and PC editing software provides in-depth control over every tiny detail. Though elusive in the marketplace, direct availability from RJM warrants consideration for achieving top-tier pedalboard results.

Best flexibility

(Image credit: Boss)

6. Boss ES-8 Best bang for your buck Our expert review: Specifications Finish: Black Effect loops: 8 Memory banks: 800 Display: LCD Power requirements: N/A Included Adapter Today's Best Deals View at Thomann View at Gear 4 Music Preorder at Andertons Reasons to buy + Affordable price point + User-friendly interface + Both serial and parallel routing Reasons to avoid - Slight tone coloration

Our old faithful pedal maker, Boss, has arrived on the MIDI control scene with the ES-8. This MIDI controller aims to provide user-friendly switching and all the functionality at an accessible price point.

Boss has designed a MIDI controller that can control up to eight effect loops with flexible arrangement options, parallel effect chains and MIDI parameter changes that will recall far-reaching tones on the fly.

Analog circuitry provides a warm and slightly colored signal path, with programmable buffers for volume consistency across patches. The digital display simplifies hands-on programming, while Boss's free ES-8 system software enables detailed MIDI parameter control and programming.

(Image credit: Gig Rig)

7. Gig-Rig G3 Atom Switching System She may be small, but her dreams are vast Our expert review: Specifications Finish: Black anodized aluminum chassis Effect loops: 6 Memory banks: 99 Display: Yes Power requirements: 9V DC 850mA Today's Best Deals Preorder at Andertons Check Amazon Check Thomann Reasons to buy + Lightweight and hard wearing + Easy to set up Reasons to avoid - No desktop editor - Premium and very pricey

The Gig Rig’s G3 Atom’s size alone is a game-changer in high-end switching, condensing the formidable routing capabilities of our previously recommended G3 – holding all that programming power in a lightweight, robust, and compact frame. Much like its larger counterpart, navigation through the menu is intuitive, featuring a user-friendly layout free from unnecessary complexity.

Despite its size, the G3 Atom serves as a potent central brain for any pedalboard, packing effortless parallel routing programming with blend controls, ensuring a tasteful balance between two affected signal paths.

Gig Rig's Generator power supply ensures pedal isolation and noise reduction, while gold relays in the effects loop preserve tone integrity and eliminate unwanted noise without compromising on sound quality.

(Image credit: Keith McMillen)

8. Keith McMillen 12 Step USB Midi Floor Controller Harmonic drones and MIDI DAW control Our expert review: Specifications Finish: Black carbon fiber Effect loops: 0 Display: Text Display Power requirements: USB 150mA Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Check Thomann Reasons to buy + Pressure sensitive parameter expression + Harmonic accompaniment Reasons to avoid - No pedal switching capabilities - Technical MIDI routing

Tailored to a specialized audience, the 12 Step footswitch reimagines traditional MIDI foot control, serving as a keyboard-mapped controller for triggering single notes and chords. Its pressure-sensitive pads allow users to add drones, choral textures, and shift harmonic centers, offering tonal beds for endless shredding.

The highly programmable 12 Step sends MIDI signals to compatible pedals, providing parameter expression via its pressure-sensitive pads. Compatible with digital set-ups and DAWs, it can integrate live expression with virtual instruments and plugins, as seen and used by guitarist Avi Bornick in John Scofield’s Uberjam Deux band and Munaf Rayani of Explosions In The Sky.

With its PC and Mac software editor, the 12 Step facilitates in-depth MIDI routing, encouraging users to explore the full potential of digital experimental live set-ups.

(Image credit: Future)

Should I buy a MIDI footswitch controller? When considering the purchase of a MIDI footswitch controller, there are several factors to keep in mind. Firstly, assess your specific needs and performance requirements such as the size of your pedalboard, the number of pedals you wish to control and the level of customization you desire. Look for controllers that offer sufficient loop capacity and programmability to accommodate your set-up. If you want to prioritize user-friendly interfaces and intuitive controls then check out controllers from tried and tested brands such as Fender, Electro-Harmonix and Boss. If you are looking to dive deep down the rabbit hole of pro-level back-end programming, then mirror the pro’s choices of Gig Rig and RJM. By considering your personal needs and gauging how technical you want to get, you can land on the perfect switcher for your set-up.

What is a MIDI controller for guitar? If you're a regular gigging guitarist seeking to streamline your effects management, MIDI-controlled foot switchers can revolutionize the way you interact with your pedalboard, offering efficient and creative routing options. MIDI foot controllers enable you to execute seamless pedal changes, ensuring your performance flows smoothly without any disruptions or missed cues. As well as effect loop pedal selecting and MIDI parameter control, the benefits of MIDI footswitch controllers include achieving consistent volume level matching between patches, maintaining a clean signal path by only introducing pedals to the circuit when active and moving all your footswitching to a convenient central location on your board.

What does MIDI do for guitar pedals? If you have a MIDI-equipped guitar pedal, you can use a MIDI switcher to change settings or presets on the pedal that would ordinarily require you to press a switch or turn a knob. It's a super flexible way of speeding up your changes during a live show, leaving you to concentrate more on your actual performance. MIDI switchers allow you to turn multiple pedals on or off at the same time, which is great for players who want to go from whisper quiet clean guitar to a huge wall of sound without having to tap dance on their 'board. If you have an amp modeler you can even change your amp settings via MIDI, changing channels or just adding an EQ boost to push your guitar through the mix for an important part.

A MIDI controller is a significant investment so you'll want to be sure you're getting the right one. When we recommend MIDI controllers we're doing it off the back of years and years of using them for live shows, whether that's fully MIDI-enabled rigs or using a switcher to change effects patches.

Like any guitar pedal we test, we'll jump straight into using it alongside our regular pedalboard. For a MIDI controller, this means setting up any MIDI-enabled pedals we have to determine how user-friendly the whole process is. We'll aim to test this alongside the general usability of setting up patches, hooking it up to a DAW, as well as how any software works versus the actual interface on the pedal.

We'll also be looking at the durability of the unit, as a MIDI controller by definition is something used on a gigging pedalboard. It has to be able to put up with the rigors of life on the road, so we'll closely examine the construction of the unit to ensure it feels rugged enough for purpose.

Read more about our rating system, how we choose the gear we feature, and exactly how we test each product.

