Blackstar's HT Club 40 MkII Black and Blue Edition amp is a knockout

Blackstar Amplification has announced the HT Club 40 MkII Black and Blue Edition, a 40-watt valve combo guitar amp with two footswitchable channels and four footswitchable voices.

The new amp is loaded with pairs of ECC83 and Blackplate 6L6GC-STR valves, with the latter tubes designed by TAD as a recreation of vintage Blackplate RCA 6L6GC's for “deeper bass response and smooth top end.”

Those tubes power two channels with two voices each.

The Clean channel sports bass, treble and volume controls, with a voice for “American Clean” (bright with tight low end) and “British Clean” (looser bass response, warmer midrange and more sensitivity to dynamics).

The Overdrive channel, meanwhile, features volume and gain controls and a three-band EQ, with OD Voice 1 offering a classic “hot-rodded” drive with medium power damping and OD Voice 2 generating a looser, more aggressive sound with reduced power amp damping.

Other features on the HT Clube 40 MkII include a 1x12-inch Celestion Vintage 30 speaker, patented Infinite Shape Feature (ISF), a power reduction down to 10% of full wattage and digital reverb with a Dark/Light switch.

There’s also speaker emulated output with 1x12/4x12 voicing, an effects loop with effects level switch and a USB output for recording.

Aesthetically, the amp comes dressed in boutique cosmetic appointments, including baby blue tolex, tan basketweave fret, cream panel, corners and chickenhead knobs, brown leather handle and a special edition plaque.

The HT Club 40 MkII Black and Blue Edition is available now for $899.99.

For more information, head to Blackstar Amps.