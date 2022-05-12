Bleed From Within forecast Earth's destruction with new single, Flesh and Stone

Scottish metalcore heavyweights Bleed From Within have dropped Flesh and Stone, the uncompromisingly punishing fourth single from their upcoming sixth album, Shrine.

Building on the momentum amassed by three previously released singles – I Am Damnation, Levitate and Stand Down – Flesh and Stone is a brutal display of the band's modern metalcore prowess, with guitarists Craig Gowans and Steven Jones laying down their most savage six-string lines behind vocalist Scott Kennedy's balanced measure of visceral screams and stirring melodic hooks.

Thematically, the track deals with the destruction of planet Earth, and the “dismal future we all face as a result of unbridled greed and corruption”.

“Flesh and Stone was born from the idea that future generations will inherit a dying planet,” says drummer Ali Richardson. “The evidence to support this theory is overwhelming, but we are still met with people who choose to deny the fact that this world is finite.”

“Avoiding the traditional performance-style video, we instead wanted to create a cinematic fictional world that could no longer defend itself from the sun; a barren wasteland that was once full of life,” he continues.

“In her isolation, our desperate protagonist has resorted to rituals in order to manifest some form of life on this dead world, but it's too late.”

Recorded both at Real World Studios in Bath, England and at the band's UK HQ, Shrine was produced by the band and mixed by Adam “Nolly” Getgood and Barcelona-based engineer Sebastian Sendon.

The album, the band say, is the “sonic embodiment of the dedication to our craft, representing everything that we've been through to stand where we are today”.

“By far our most challenging album to complete, Shrine is a testament to our resilience,” they add. “It is clear recognition of what we've been able to accomplish so far, but also a taste of our potential as we continue this journey.”

I Am Damnation Sovereign Levitate Flesh And Stone Invisible Enemy Skye Stand Down Death Defined Shapeshifter Temple Of Lunacy Killing Time Paradise