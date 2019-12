Fresh from revealing the album art for their new album, Neighborhoods AND a fan-made video for their first single in 8 years, "Up All Night," Blink 182 have just posted a brand new song, titled "Heart's All Gone." You can stream the song below.

The song of course is taken from Neighborhoods, the follow-up to 2003's self-titled effort. The album will be released on September 27.

You can also check out the video for "Up All Night" along with the album art for Neighborhoods at this location.