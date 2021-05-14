Bob Dylan museum, featuring never-before-heard recordings, set to open in Oklahoma in 2022

It’s been revealed that a museum dedicated to folk legend Bob Dylan, called The Bob Dylan Center, is set to open in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on May 10, 2022.

The news was announced in an Instagram post, which offered up a first-look at the museum’s venue and teased that those who visited would be able to “access and interact with more than 100,000 exclusive cultural treasures”.

A statement on the Bob Dylan Center’s website read, “Located in Tulsa’s burgeoning arts district just steps away from the city’s renowned Woody Guthrie Center, The Bob Dylan Center is being designed by renowned architectural and exhibit design firm Olson Kundig, led by design principal Alan Maskin.

“The BDC will feature cutting-edge and immersive technology in a multimedia environment that is designed to be as impressive and revealing to visitors new to Dylan’s work as it will be to long-time fans and aficionados.”

It was also revealed that an ultra-rare, heretofore-unknown recording of Dylan performing Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright in 1962, which was recorded by Milton Mell and Lillian Bailey and features alternate lyrics, will appear in the museum.

A post shared by Bob Dylan Center (@bobdylancenter) A photo posted by on

In the original Instagram post, it was teased that a number of other unique musical artifacts will be displayed, including “handwritten lyric manuscripts to some of the world’s most treasured songs and previously unreleased recordings”.

Fans can also look forward to seeing “never-before-seen film performances, rare and unseen photographs” and “other priceless items spanning Bob Dylan’s unparalleled seven decades as one of the world’s most important cultural figures”.

When completed, the building itself will feature a three-story facade depicting a rare image of Dylan from 1956, which was donated to the center by photographer Jerry Schatsberg.

For more information, head over to The Bob Dylan Center.