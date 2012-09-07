Bob Dylan's New Album, 'Tempest' Streaming Now at iTunes

As we’ve reported, Bob Dylan’s 35th studio album, Tempest, will be released September 11.

For those of you who can’t wait till Tuesday to hear what Rolling Stone considers a five-star album, head to iTunes, where the entire release is streaming for free for a limited time.

“Lyrically, Dylan is at the top of his game, joking around, dropping wordplay and allegories that evade pat readings and quoting other folks' words like a freestyle rapper on fire,” writes Will Hermes in Rolling Stone. You can check out the rest of that review right here.

What we’ve heard so far is certainly interesting and intriguing, especially the opener, “Duquesne Whistle,” which is featured in the first official music video from the album. Watch it below.

The album will be released on CD, LP and as a digital download through several online retailers. Be sure to check out the live stream and tell us what you think in the comments.

