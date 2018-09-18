Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band Announce Details of Farewell Tour

Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band have announced details for their final tour. The six-month run, dubbed the Travelin’ Man tour (after his 1975 hit of the same name), will kick off Nov. 21 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and finish up on May 2, 2019 in Houston. The outing consists of dates rescheduled from last year after Seger underwent spinal surgery, as well as a handful of newly-announced shows.
Tickets for the new dates in Buffalo, Cleveland, Louisville, Fort Wayne, Peoria, Grand Rapids and rescheduled shows in Dallas and Houston will go on sale Friday, September 28. Tickets for new dates in Toledo and Nashville will go on sale Saturday, September 29.
Additional shows will be announced in the coming weeks, including dates in Las Vegas, Fresno, San Diego, Vancouver, Florida and more.
Bob Seger fan club members will have special access to purchase tickets in advance of the scheduled on-sale dates. To become a Bullet Club member, visit BobSeger.com/bulletclub.
Tickets can be purchased at BobSeger.com.
For the full tour itinerary, see below.
Travelin’ Man Tour Dates:
Nov. 21 - Grand Rapids, Van Andel Arena
Nov. 24 - Kansas City, Sprint Center
Nov. 27 - Des Moines, Wells Fargo Arena
Nov. 30 - St. Louis, Enterprise Center
Dec. 6 - Cleveland, Quicken Loans Arena
Dec. 8 - Louisville, KFC Yum! Center
Dec. 12 - St. Paul, Xcel Energy Arena
Dec. 14 - Chicago, Allstate Arena
Dec. 20 - Greenville, S.C., Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Dec. 22 - Atlanta, Infinite Center
Jan. 9 - Toledo, Huntington Center
Jan. 11 - Nashville, Bridgestone Arena
Jan. 15 - Fort Wayne, Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Jan. 17 - Buffalo, KeyBank Center
Jan. 19 - Columbus, Nationwide Arena
Jan. 22 - Peoria, Ill., Peoria Civic Center
Jan. 29 - Billings, Mont., Rimrock Auto Arena
Jan. 31 - Boise, Idaho, Ford Center
Feb. 2 - Portland, Ore., Moda Center
Feb. 9 - Seattle, Tacoma Dome
Feb. 15 - Phoenix, Talking Stick Resort
Feb. 17 - Denver, Pepsi Center
Feb. 23 - Los Angeles, The Forum
March 7 - Austin, Frank Erwin Center
March 9 - Dallas, Ford Center at The Star
May 2 - Houston, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion