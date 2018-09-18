Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band Announce Details of Farewell Tour

Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band have announced details for their final tour. The six-month run, dubbed the Travelin’ Man tour (after his 1975 hit of the same name), will kick off Nov. 21 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and finish up on May 2, 2019 in Houston. The outing consists of dates rescheduled from last year after Seger underwent spinal surgery, as well as a handful of newly-announced shows.

Tickets for the new dates in Buffalo, Cleveland, Louisville, Fort Wayne, Peoria, Grand Rapids and rescheduled shows in Dallas and Houston will go on sale Friday, September 28. Tickets for new dates in Toledo and Nashville will go on sale Saturday, September 29.

Additional shows will be announced in the coming weeks, including dates in Las Vegas, Fresno, San Diego, Vancouver, Florida and more.

Bob Seger fan club members will have special access to purchase tickets in advance of the scheduled on-sale dates. To become a Bullet Club member, visit BobSeger.com/bulletclub.

Tickets can be purchased at BobSeger.com.

For the full tour itinerary, see below.

Travelin’ Man Tour Dates:

Nov. 21 - Grand Rapids, Van Andel Arena

Nov. 24 - Kansas City, Sprint Center

Nov. 27 - Des Moines, Wells Fargo Arena

Nov. 30 - St. Louis, Enterprise Center

Dec. 6 - Cleveland, Quicken Loans Arena

Dec. 8 - Louisville, KFC Yum! Center

Dec. 12 - St. Paul, Xcel Energy Arena

Dec. 14 - Chicago, Allstate Arena

Dec. 20 - Greenville, S.C., Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Dec. 22 - Atlanta, Infinite Center

Jan. 9 - Toledo, Huntington Center

Jan. 11 - Nashville, Bridgestone Arena

Jan. 15 - Fort Wayne, Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Jan. 17 - Buffalo, KeyBank Center

Jan. 19 - Columbus, Nationwide Arena

Jan. 22 - Peoria, Ill., Peoria Civic Center

Jan. 29 - Billings, Mont., Rimrock Auto Arena

Jan. 31 - Boise, Idaho, Ford Center

Feb. 2 - Portland, Ore., Moda Center

Feb. 9 - Seattle, Tacoma Dome

Feb. 15 - Phoenix, Talking Stick Resort

Feb. 17 - Denver, Pepsi Center

Feb. 23 - Los Angeles, The Forum

March 7 - Austin, Frank Erwin Center

March 9 - Dallas, Ford Center at The Star

May 2 - Houston, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion