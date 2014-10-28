Bob Seger's New Stevie Ray Vaughan Tribute, "Hey Gypsy" — Video

Bob Seger released his new studio album, Ride Out, earlier this month.

The second track on the 10-track disc is "Hey Gypsy," which features a familiar intro — very reminiscent of "Pride and Joy" by the late, great Stevie Ray Vaughan.

It turns out "Hey Gypsy" is Seger's new tribute to Vaughan.

"I wrote kind of as a tribute to Stevie, who I've always been a huge fan of," Seger says. "I remember the last time I saw [him]; it was at an Eric Clapton concert. He traded solos with Eric on 'Before You Accuse Me,' and they did it for, like, 15 minutes. It was probably my favorite guitar hero moment of all time. ... Three weeks later, he died in a helicopter crash."

Below, check out a video of Seger and his band performing "Hey Gypsy" on Ellen. In the video below that, Seger discusses the song and his relationship with Vaughan.

P.S.: We're pretty sure the lead guitarist is Rob McNelley. Enjoy!

To help get Vaughan into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015, vote here.