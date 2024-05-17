“This record is a return to joy”: Bon Jovi reunite with the talk box and roll back the years for a new comeback single that will give you serious Livin’ On a Prayer vibes

Living Proof previews the band's upcoming album Forever, and Phil X's riff has a distinctly familiar talkbox swagger about it

Guitarist Phil X (L) and frontman Jon Bon Jovi of Bon Jovi perform during a stop of the band's This House is Not for Sale Tour at T-Mobile Arena on March 17, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada
(Image credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Bon Jovi have shared Living Proof, the newest single to be lifted from their upcoming 16th studio record, Forever.

Set to arrive June 7, Forever has already been previewed by lead single Legendary – an anthemic acoustic guitar-lead ballad – but Living Proof kicks things up a gear, and finds Jon Bon Jovi and Phil X return to electric guitars and reunite with the talk box.

