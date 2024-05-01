“It was very emotional. He said, ‘This is where it belongs’”: Jon Bon Jovi has been reunited with the first guitar he ever owned, 45 years after he sold it

By Phil Weller
published

The singer wrote a song with the Univox Stratocaster copy for the band's forthcoming album, Forever

2024 was already the year of the guitar reunion, but now Jon Bon Jovi has a touching tale of his own: 45 years after selling the first guitar he ever owned for $100, he’s got it back. 

We’ve already seen “the most important bass guitar in history” returned to Paul McCartney and a guitarist reunited with his ‘81 Les Paul Custom almost 30 years after it was stolen. Now, the Livin’ On A Prayer legend has got in on the action.    

