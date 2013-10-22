Born of Osiris Premiere Music Video for "Divergency"

Born of Osiris have released a new music video for "Divergency." You can check it out below.
The song is from the band's new album, Tomorrow We Die ∆live, which is available at iTunes, Amazon MP3 and Google Play.
Catch Born Of Osiris on tour now with Periphery, Dead Letter Circus & Twelve Foot Ninja
- 10/22 Farmington, NM - Top Deck
- 10/23 Phoenix, AZ -- Joe's Grotto
- 10/24 Los Angeles, CA -- The Roxy
- 10/25 San Diego, CA -- Soma
- 10/26 Santa Ana, CA -- The Observatory
- 10/27 San Francisco, CA -- DNA
- 10/29 Seattle, WA -- Studio Seven
- 10/30 Vancouver, BC -- Tom Lee Music Hall (no BOO)
- 11/01 Salt Lake City, UT -- Club Sound
- 11/02 Denver, CO -- Summit Music Hall
- 11/04 Lawrence, KS -- Granada Theatre
- 11/06 Sauget, IL - Pop's
- 11/07 Chicago, IL -- Mojoes
- 11/08 St. Paul, MN -- Skyway Theater/Studio B
- 11/11 Toronto, ON -- Opera House (no BOO)
- 11/12 Quebec City, QC -- Dagobert (no BOO)
- 11/14 Montreal, QC -- Tulipe (no BOO)
- 11/15 Ottawa, ON -- Ritual (no BOO)
- 11/16 Worcester, MA -- The Palladium
- 11/17 Philadelphia, PA - The Trocadero
- 11/19 Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance
- 11/20 New York City, NY -- Gramercy Theatre