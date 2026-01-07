“That would be a huge undertaking. It’s not ‘puppet show Megadeth’”: Dave Mustaine says he won’t reunite with former Megadeth members on the band’s farewell tour

Dave Mustaine has shed light on what fans can expect from Megadeth’s farewell tour later this year – and we won’t be holding our breath for any high-profile reunions.

In late 2025, Mustaine announced that he’d be retiring the Megadeth banner in 2026 with a final studio record that would be joined by a global send-off. So far, the thrash pioneers have shared three singles – one of which was a shred guitar celebration.

As far as the tour is concerned, it’s set to be one of the guitar world’s biggest events this year.

However, whereas some legacy bands have previously taken the opportunity to reunite with past members for their own farewell jaunts, Mustaine and Megadeth will be steering clear of the cameos.

In other words, don’t expect Marty Friedman, Kiko Loureiro, Chris Poland or any other past member of Megadeth to show up during the tour.

Mustaine shot down chances of a spectacular reunion in the new issue of Guitar World, during which he was asked about the possibility of bringing ‘Deth alumni out on stage.

“We’ve already done that with Marty,” says Mustaine [Friedman joined Megadeth on stage twice in 2023 – February in Japan and August in Germany].

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“And, I mean, let’s look at the other people we’ve played with… there’s a lot of people. [Laughs] That would be a huge undertaking. I don’t think I want to do that. I’d rather keep doing what we’re doing and let the fans [experience] Megadeth music and be happy about it. It’s not ‘puppet show Megadeth.’”

So, those hoping to see one last rodeo with Mustaine, Friedman, Loureiro and other Megadeth fan favorites should probably temper their expectations. That said, it certainly frees up the spotlight for the band’s current shredder, Teemu Mäntysaari, whose post-Megadeth future is looking very bright indeed.

There will be one blast from the past for Megadeth’s farewell festivities, though. On the record, Mustaine will be covering a Metallica classic that he co-wrote while in the band.

Elsewhere in his Guitar World interview, Mustaine looked back on the ill-fated guitar appointment that led Megadeth to Jeff Young. The thrash icon has also opened up about the life-changing hand condition that was behind his decision to retire Megadeth.

For the full interview with Mustaine, pick up a copy of Guitar World issue 600, on sale now.