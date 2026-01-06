“He told me, ‘Come in closer, I’ll tell you the secret of playing electric guitar”: How Television’s Richard Lloyd ended up playing with one of the blues’ all-time greats

News
By Contributions from published

Pre-Television, Lloyd rubbed shoulders with many guitar stars, and had a rather memorable encounter with John Lee Hooker backstage at one of Boston’s premier jazz venues

Left-Richard Lloyd of Television playing guitar on stage; Right–Amercian blues musician John Lee Hooker performs on UK TV show Ready Steady Go, Kingsway Studios, London, June 1964
Left–Richard Lloyd; Right–John Lee Hooker (Image credit: Left–Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images; Right–Mark and Colleen Hayward/Getty Images)

Richard Lloyd is known for his work as one of the founding members of Television. Alongside fellow guitar wielder, Tom Verlaine, Lloyd helped pioneer what many now call “art punk.”

However, pre-Television, Lloyd rubbed shoulders with many a bona fide star – including one of blues’ all-time greats.

“One thing I learned from that was that if you keep your mouth shut, you will survive a lot longer in delicate social conditions,” he tells Guitar World. “I went backstage, entered the dressing room, sat down in a chair, and didn’t say anything.

“I was just sitting there, and John Lee Hooker was working with someone, and he turned to me, pointed his finger, and said, ‘Sonny, what you do?’ I said, ‘I play guitar.’ He said, ‘Are you good?’ I said, ‘Well…’ He said, ‘No, you’re great, man. I’m gonna call you up on stage. You'd better come, or I’ll chase you down. You’re gonna sit in with the band.’”

The blues master even went on to impart his own wisdom about playing the electric guitar. “He told me, ‘Come in closer, I’ll tell you the secret of playing electric guitar,’” Lloyd recalls.

“I went over to listen, and he said, ‘Bend the strings. Learn one string, how to go up and down, bend the notes, and shake them until the women go, ‘Whoa!’ and the men go, ‘Ahhh.’ That’s a literal translation. I’ll never forget that. Since then, I’ve been bending and shaking the strings.”

In related news, Lloyd once recounted how giving Jimi a pep talk didn’t quite work out the way he planned.

Guitar World’s interview with Richard Lloyd will be published in the coming weeks.

TOPICS
Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.