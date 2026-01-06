“I said, ‘Man, where’s my audition?’ They said, ‘You got the gig.’ So I got my job just by warming up”: How Dave Mustaine landed the gig with Metallica
Mustaine looks back at the audition (or, should we say, non-audition?) that landed him the Metallica spot all those years ago
As Dave Mustaine gears up for the 17th and final Megadeth release – the aptly-titled Megadeth – he's taking the opportunity to reflect on the philosophy and guitar style that not only carried him throughout his career, but defines his legacy as a thrash metal pioneer.
“The term ‘rhythm guitar player’ seems a little diminishing for me,” he tells Premier Guitar. “I love the riff.”
It’s precisely the riff-centric approach that landed him his gig with his pre-Megadeth band, Metallica, and one that would bring more eyeballs (and ears) to his playing.
“When I went to Norwalk [California] the day that I met James Hetfield and [original Metallica bassist] Ron McGovney, I didn’t know what was gonna happen,” he admits. “Nobody did. But I had my style, and it was based around the riff.
“I went in there, and I didn’t have any Marshalls yet because I was just starting to get serious. I had these Risson amps – they were tan, so from the moment I set up my stack, I was different.”
He continues, “I plugged in my guitar and I started warming up, and I kept warming up and warming up. And I finally said, ‘Where the fuck are these guys?’ I set my guitar down and switched my amp to standby.
“And then I went out there and I said, ‘Man, where’s my audition?’ They said, ‘You got the gig.’ So I got my job just by warming up.” Clearly, Mustaine's inimitable style made the right impression. Mustaine was recruited on the spot. The rest was history.
Recently, Mustaine revealed the life-changing diagnosis that ultimately led to his decision to retire Megadeth.
