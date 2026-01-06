“We have tried about 800 different types of solos and we cannot get it right”: Some of the world's greatest guitarists are all fighting it out to get their solo on this track
Johnny Franck of Bilmuri has issued a call-out for a solo – and some high-profile names have already submitted their entry
2026 is already proving to be an exciting year for all things guitars. However, a gamut of high-profile guitarists battling it out for a solo certainly wasn’t on my bucket list for the first week of January.
Johnny Franck from Bilmuri is teasing the band's upcoming record in the best way possible: by issuing a call-out for a solo.
“We are working on a song right now, and we have tried about 800 different types of solos, and we cannot get it right,” he said in an Instagram video (posted two days ago). “So I'm sending it out to the nation. If you guys like this song, and you turn in a solo in the next two days and it's sick, it'll go on the record."
A post shared by Bilmuri (@bilmuriband)
A photo posted by on
And while Franck doesn't specify that he needs a guitar solo, a couple of big-name guitarists – and, interestingly, electronic music mega-producer Diplo – have taken to his comment section to flag their interest.
Spiro Dussias, one of shred guitar's breakout stars in 2025; Aaron Marshall from instrumental progressive metal band Intervals; social media shredder Connor Kaminski; and Novelists guitarist Pierre Danel are just some of the many players vying for that spot – and have all apparently submitted their take.
Whatever the band ends up choosing, fans are petitioning for all these solos not to vanish into the ether.
“Please make a YouTube video showcasing the entries,” comments one fan. With all the tasty guitar solos the band is about to receive (and has already received), Guitar World fully supports this call.
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Last year, Franck opened up about leaving the band he founded in 2010 and launching what was supposed to be a solo project, Bilmuri – and how this ended up growing beyond its initial ambitions.
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.