BOSS Introduces 200 Series Effect Pedals

With the 200 series, BOSS introduces a new generation of pedals delivering advanced sound and versatility in a streamlined footprint. You can watch an overview video outlining the new pedals above, and click here to find out more.

The four models in the 200 series feature premium audio quality with 32-bit AD/DA, 32-bit internal processing, and 96 kHz sampling rate, plus support for additional control via external switches, an expression pedal, or MIDI. Grab-and-go controls and multi-function footswitches make operation fast and intuitive, while onboard memories allow users to store multiple setups for instant recall.

The DD-200 Digital Delay brings together sounds inherited from the flagship DD-500 into an even smaller package. Twelve modes offer delay colors from modern digital to classic analog, providing everything from basic echoes to rich ambient pads and everything in-between. There’s also an independent looper that’s always ready to use, plus a selectable carryover function for seamless transitions between memories.

The EQ-200 Graphic Equalizer is a precision tone-shaping tool for guitar, bass, and other instruments, offering two wide-ranging 10-band EQ channels and a graphic display that shows the current EQ curve at a glance. Channels can be configured for stereo, parallel, or series operation, and it’s possible to patch in external pedals for pre and post EQ shaping. The frequency centers of all 10 bands can also be set to three different types, optimizing performance for different applications.

The MD-200 Modulation provides an array of world-class mod effects in one small, convenient pedal. There are 12 modes to choose from, with direct panel access to rate, depth, and level plus up to three parameters tailored to each mode. Using the versatile insert function, players can patch in drive pedals and other effects for selectable pre or post processing.

The OD-200 Hybrid Drive brings next-level tone, feel, and flexibility to overdrive and distortion. Combining decades of BOSS tone expertise with innovative technologies, the OD-200 offers 12 unique modes, hybrid analog/digital circuitry, three-band EQ, and powerful pre and post boosts for detailed gain shaping. There’s also an advanced gate circuit built in, ideal for eliminating noise and adding tightness to high-gain drive tones.

Equipped with MIDI I/O on mini TRS jacks, 200 series pedals provide support for advanced control while conserving pedalboard space. The optional BMIDI-5-35 is a 5 ft./1 m cable with an angled 3.5 mm TRS connector on one end and a standard 5-pin male MIDI connector on the other, allowing users to connect a 200 series pedal to nearly any MIDI-equipped device.

To learn more about the BOSS 200 series pedals, click here.