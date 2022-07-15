Boss just gave players more reasons to pick up a Katana MkII with impressive Version 2 software update

Boss has dropped a comprehensive Version 2 update to its Katana MkII range of guitar amps, introducing a wealth of new effects and functional updates.

For current Katana MkII users, the crop of new features is likely to improve all-round usability, while the additional effects will give them access to an even wider range of state-of-the-art effect modeling options.

As for those currently sitting on the fence, it’s possible that the following appointments may be enough to convince prospective users to take the plunge and join the likes of Kirk Hammett and Johnny Marr in the ever-growing cohort of Katana players.

The Version 2 update is available across the entire Katana MkII range, meaning it is compatible with the Katana-50 Mk II, Katana 100 Mk II, Katana-Head MkII, Katana-100/212 MkII and Katana-Artist MkII.

Chief among the updates is, at long last, a digital Klon Centaur overdrive pedal effect, dubbed the Centa OD. This Klon clone also joined by three different contour settings, each of which have four separate tweakable frequency curves to choose from.

Another new effect, Pedal Bend, gives users access to quirky bending tones that can be hooked up to an expression pedal for hands-on control.

Elsewhere, the Katana MkII’s Cab IR capabilities have been improved, making it easier for straight-to-computer recording. The IRs can now be altered to include different mic options, mic distance and mic position for improved sound quality.

Other notable introductions include three Global EQ patches that aim to offer a trio of distinct tone-sculpting options for different situations, a dedicated Solo EQ block in the effects chain for fine-tuning lead tones and a movable, secondary EQ for additional tonal adjustments.

The Version 2 is available to download for free now. Head over to the Boss support page (opens in new tab) for more details.