Boss Waza Craft TB-2W Tone Benders are now available – and already being sold for $2,000 on Reverb.com

Back in February, it was announced that the highly anticipated Waza Craft TB-2W Tone Bender – made as a collaborative effort between Boss and Sola Sound – was going to hit the shelves in a limited 300-unit run with a price of $349.

However, fans of the famed fuzz pedal were dismayed to see that, though the first units have been shipped and are now being listed on online gear retailer Reverb.com, they are already being sold second-hand for $2,000.

In a screengrab of a Reverb listing page shared to the Boss HM-2W Facebook group – an online forum dedicated to the upcoming Waza Craft Heavy Metal reissue pedal – one individual raised the issue to Boss president Yoshi Ikegami.

“What do you think about scalpers making thousands of dollars off the limited run of tone benders?” asked the group member. “Very unfortunate.”

Safe to say Ikegami was not impressed, and lamented the four-figure sums for which pedal punters were trying to sell the TB-2W.

“I’m so much disappointed,” he commented. “It’s totally BS. We don’t make pedals for such scalpers.”

(Image credit: Boss)

One listing even had the newly released pedal priced at $3,000, with the seller commenting that within a few hours of buying it he started to receive “crazy offers” to sell it.

“It’s hard for me to grasp personally but I kind of understand that if you’re a YouTuber or being one of the first people in the world to own one is otherwise important to you, then maybe it’s worth it for you,” the listing read.

Ikegami wasn’t the only one to voice his dismay at the marked-up prices, with many arguing the pedal should be put back into production given its widespread popularity.

"I was super lucky to get one but I'm going to enjoy the hell out of it. I'm sure 3000 people would enjoyed the hell out of it too," wrote one member, with another commenting, "I hope Boss decides to put it back into production and these folks get completely hosed."

Head over to Boss to find out more about the Waza Craft Tone Bender TB-2W.

